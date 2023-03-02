Bollywood is not just about movies, it’s also about the brewing romance between celebrities. Some people find their true love, while others are left heartbroken after a painful split. We often find it tough to accept the separation of our favourite stars because we are true Bollywood fans. It hurts to see longtime lovers break up and end their relationship without giving it another consideration.

From Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, we’ve compiled a list of notable Bollywood pairs who dated for longer than expected and set key relationship milestones. Yet, their painful splits shocked the media and their fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and television actress Ankita Lokhande fell in love while shooting for the Pavitra Rishta daily soap opera. Several people praised their adorable and endearing on-screen relationship, and when it was revealed that they were dating, their fans rejoiced the most. But Sushant and Ankita ended their relationship in 2016 after being together for six years.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

The chocolate boy of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor was head over heels for Bebo. After they began dating in 2004 on the sets of Fida, their love life became highly public. Everyone expected them to get married shortly because their romance was the talk of the town. But, after a while, things didn’t work out between the two and they split up in 2007 while filming for their movie Jab We Met.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

Bollywood’s handsome hunk John Abraham and actress Bipasha Basu were the ‘IT’ couple of the B-town. After years of dating, the news of their breakup shocked millions of people. Their lovely relationship ended even though both of them had given different explanations for their split in public.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

The most adored couple in Bollywood at the time were Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. They had collaborated on the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, and soon, rumours about their relationship began to circulate in tabloids. To express her love for Ranbir, Deepika even got a tattoo of RK on the nape of her neck. Unfortunately, because of Ranbir’s alleged infidelity, the pair had to break up. Deepika discussed her relationship with Ranbir in an interview she gave to Verve magazine in 2010 and explained how he was an unfaithful lover.

Gauahar Khan and Tushar Tandon

Several lovers have found love in the Bigg Boss house. Among the select few fortunate couples, Gauahar Khan and Tushar Tandon experienced some of their most romantic moments inside the Bigg Boss 7 home. But throughout their one-year-long romance, the pair frequently made headlines over many issues and eventually, they parted ways.

Read all the Latest Movies News here