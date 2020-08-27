Sushant Case: ED Summons Rhea Chakraborty's Father Again, He Seeks Protection from Mumbai Police

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Indrajeet Chakraborty, on Thursday to access his family’s bank lockers to probe possible money laundering in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Officials have summoned Indrajeet with the locker keys, according to ED sources. Under the ED's scanner are at least two companies linked to Sushant and some financial deals involving Rhea, her father, and brother Showik, who are stated to be directors in these companies. Earlier on August 10, ED had questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her father, and Showik. Later, her manager Shruti Modi and Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani too were questioned.

Meanwhile, Rhea's father has sought protection from the Mumbai police to visit the ED office. He had earlier visited Santacruz police station for the same.

A while ago, Rhea shared a video of her father struggling to enter their building premises as he is hounded by a number of media persons. She also requested protection from the Mumbai police, alleging threat to her and the lives of other family members.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. They said various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drug agency on an official reference received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). These charges are illegal possession, buying and transportation of banned drugs. The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing this case apart from the ED and the CBI.