Sushant Not a Rajput, They Don't Hang Themselves: RJD MLA Arun Yadav

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is not a Rajput as those belonging to Maharana Prataps clan do not die by suicide, RJD MLA Arun Yadav has said, triggering acontroversy. Hitting out, the JD(U) and BJP asked Yadav toapologise to the people of Bihar and Sushants fans for thecasteist comment.

"I say that he (Sushant) was not a Rajput. Please don't mind but a Rajput who belongs to Maharana Prataps clan cannot hang himself by a rope," Yadav said on Wednesday while inaugurating a newly-built road in Saharsa, his assembly constituency. "I am pained… Sushant Singh Rajput should not havehanged himself with a rope. He was a Rajput and should havefought instead… Rajputs first kill others before dying, " he said.

Maharana Pratap was not only the ancestor of Rajputs but also that of the Yadavs, the legislator said. The comments triggered widespread criticism as the actor's death has turned into a major issue in the state ahead of the elections that is likely to be held in October-November.

"There cannot be a more bizarre and shameful statementthan the one made by the RJD MLA on the death of Sushant SinghRajput, which has moved the entire nation. The MLA should seekan apology from the people of the state and Sushant's fans,"JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said. Condemning the remark, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anandsaid RJD leaders and workers are "habitual offenders" and thisis evident from the humiliation meted out to senior leaderRaghuvansh Prasad Singh by Lalu Prasads eldest son Tej PratapYadav who compared him to "ek lota pani" (a pot of water).

Tejashwi must clarify and explain his positionwhether he supports the likes of MLA Arun Yadav and Congressleader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and Rhea Chakraborty, Anand said. People will give a befitting reply at an "appropriatetime", he said, referring to the assembly election.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is currently beingprobed by CBI and other central agencies. KK Singh, theactors father, lodged an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar policestation in Patna in July, nearly 40 days after his son wasfound hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June14.

