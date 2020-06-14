Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020): Highlights of His TV Career

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday (June 14) afternoon. He was only 34. Sushant's body was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

He started his career in the entertainment industry from the small screen and became successful on the big screen. On the sad day when we lost the star, here is looking at the TV shows he has been a part of before making it big in Bollywood.

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil - Sushant made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The show also featured Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta. Sushant played the role of Preet Junega, the stepbrother of Harshad's character Prem Junega.

Pavitra Rishta - Impressed with Sushant's performance in TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, producer Ekta offered him another show. Sushant, who was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande in the show, won hearts as Manav and the viewers loved his on-screen chemistry with Ankita, who played Archana on the show.

Zara Nachke Dikha 2 - Sushant also participated in a dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha. On the show, he was part of Mast Kalandar Boys team. At that time, Sushant was simultaneously shooting for Pavitra Rishta and Zara Nachke Dikha season 2.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 - After participating on Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Sushant also took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4. He was paired with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia on the show. They emerged as the first-runners up of the dance reality show.

Later, in October 2011, Sushant quit TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta and decided to pursue his Bollywood dream.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

