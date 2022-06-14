Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Gets Emotional On His 2nd Death Anniversary, Asks Fans To Light A Lamp

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2nd death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note in his memory. The Raabta actor died on June 14 in 2020. He was found dead in his Mumbai house. His untimely shook the country, with his death being investigated by CBI and findings from the case constantly making the headlines. As fans continue to demand justice for SSR, his sister urged fans to light a lamp in his memory on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a picture in which Sushant was seen talking to a young boy selling something. Along with the picture, Shweta wrote, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for.”

“Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she added.

Address his fans, Shweta said, “Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.”

On Sushant’s second death anniversary, fans are not just remembering their favourite star but also demanding “justice” for the actor by trending hashtags such as ‘2 years Of Injustice To Sushant,’ ‘CBI Fast Track SSR Case,’ and ‘Support Sushant Singh Rajput’.

In 2020, after the 34-year-old star died, Mumbai Police had said that his death was a case of suicide. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stepped into probe his death. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) were also roped in to investigate money laundering and drugs-related angle in the case. SSR’s family had accused SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering.

