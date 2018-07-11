Sushant Singh Rajput and John Green Exchange Love Notes Over Fault In Our Stars Remake

I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie. https://t.co/6eblDkoFZf — John Green (@johngreen) July 9, 2018

It’s such a wonderful book John, thanks once again for writing it, and we shall try our best not to let you down. And while we shoot, the roller coaster is just going up, my friend.😉

Gus

Namaste 🙏❤️ @johngreen https://t.co/7FVDyCOQkD — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 10, 2018

John Green, the author of the international bestseller, The Fault in Our Stars which was later made into a Hollywood blockbuster, has expressed his keen desire to watch the official Hindi remake of his story that has been titled Kizie Aur Manny and stars Sushant Singh Rajput.Sushant plays the title role with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the movie, to be directed by Mukesh Chhabra.The actor got engaged in a twitter conversation with John Green on Wednesday evening.Green tweeted: "I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie."Replying to which, Sushant used the characters most famous quote "I'm on a roller coaster that only goes up, my friend." to thank John Green.He also tweeted: "It's such a wonderful book, John, thanks once again for writing it, and we shall try our best not to let you down. And while we shoot, the roller coaster is just going up, my friend... Namaste John Green"The shooting for the movie has already started in Jamshedpur and parts of it will be shot in Kolkata and other areas of Delhi.(With IANS inputs)