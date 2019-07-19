Take the pledge to vote

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Having Dinner Together in Bandra

The actors, who added fuel to the speculation around their relationship with photos from a hill trip some time back, have now been spotted stepping out for dinner together.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Having Dinner Together in Bandra
Image: Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been at the centre of link-up rumours for a while now. The actors, who added fuel to the speculation around their relationship with photos from a hill trip some time back, have now been spotted stepping out for dinner together.

Sushant, who was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, is known for his performance in movies like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che. The actor is much loved for his acting skills. However, right now, the MS Dhoni star is making news for an entirely different reason - that of dating Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Recently, the pair was snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out for a dinner together in Bandra. Sushant looked casual wearing a black T-shirt with a pair of blue denims and white shoes, while Rhea chose to wear a classic white dress with knee-high blue coloured boots.

Earlier, the rumoured couple was spotted spending some quality time together during Rhea's birthday. It is being said that the duo has been dating since May.

Last month, the actors seemed to be spending some quality time with each other on a trip to Ladakh. The had posted photos on their respective Instagram accounts, which showed both Rhea and Sushant at the same location.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's Ladakh Pictures Spark Romance Rumours

Sushant will be next seen in the upcoming movie Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandes. The movie has been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Besides this, he will also be a part Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Rhea, who was last seen in Jalebi, is all set for Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. Along with her, the movie will feature notable stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

