Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's Ladakh Pictures Spark Romance Rumours
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been sharing pictures from their Ladakh holiday. Although the two haven't posed together in any, the commonality in location has led to link-up rumours.
Images: Instagram
Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty seem to be spending some quality time with each other on a trip together. And the proof of the fabulous time they are together are their Instagram accounts, which shows both the actors at the same location.
Around four days ago, on Thursday, June 20, Rhea, who has acted in films like Jalebi and Half Girlfriend, posted a picture with a cute baby boy on her Instagram, with the caption, "Never judge a human (especially a human baby ) by his/her sitting posture. #casualconversations with a new friend #rheality #incredibleindia"
On the same day, Kedarnath actor Sushant posted a picture on his Instagram account, with the same boy and at the same location, with the caption, "An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter. #ladakh"
While Sushant has clearly mentioned his trip destination to be Ladakh in a series of photos, Rhea did not share her location. However, reports are abuzz that the rumoured couple took a vacation there to spend some quality time together.
While both Rhea and Sushant have been quiet about their relationship, it seems like the couple might be finally ready to open up, nwo that their social media photos are already carrying hints. In the past, while Sushant has reportedly dated his co-actors Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon, Rhea was known to be in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.
