Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Sidecar in Dil Bechara is a Character in Itself

Remember Jai and Veeru's bike and sidecar combination from Sholay that became almost as famous at their onscreen friendship? Well, a similar sidecar can be seen in the upcoming film Dil Bechara.

The sidecar is an important prop in the relationship between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's onscreen characters. Director Mukesh Chhabra says that the sidecar is a character in itself, and is seen very often in the film.

Describing the bike, Mukesh says, "Our film actually has this bike, which is Manny's bike and it has a side car, so we used to keep singing songs from the movie and taking the bike for a spin. The weather in Jamshedpur was so unpredictable, it suddenly used to rain and we loved running out in to the rain like small kids."

Talking about his friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput, he adds, "We actually used to always be other's stress buster. Whenever we used to get an opportunity we used to dance and sing on set."

Dil Bechara will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The trailer was released on July 6 and was very well received by the fans. Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green's novel with the same name.