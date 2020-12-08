News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Sushant Singh Rajput Being Bhakt of Shiva Taught Us Lesson at Cost of His Life: Sister Shweta Kirti
1-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput Being Bhakt of Shiva Taught Us Lesson at Cost of His Life: Sister Shweta Kirti

Shweta Singh Kirti with Sushant Singh Rajput

On the second anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kedarnath, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to say that the late actor was a devotee of Lord Shiva and taught people a lesson at the cost of his life.

Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday posted an emotional note about her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose disaster romance drama Kedarnath had released on this day in 2018.

The film's director Abhishek Kapoor tweeted a few lines from the song "Namo namo" in the film, to mark two years of the film's release.

"Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya... namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara... #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor," wrote Abhishek.

Reacting to this tweet, Sushant's sister recalled her deceased brother and also took a dig at Mumbai, which is often referred to as Mayanagri.

Shweta wrote: "I was listening to this song yesterday and had similar thought, he being the Bhakt of Shiva taught us a valuable lesson at the cost of his own life. The way Shiva drank the vish and gave Amrit to all. The futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!!"

Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti tweeted screenshot of his text conversation with the actor, fondly referred to as Gulshan by his family, after the release of the film two years ago.

In the screenshot, Vishal wrote: "Great work in your new movie Gulshan. Could not hold my tears during the chopper wala scene. Congratulations all your hard work showed."

To this, Sushant had replied: "Thank you Vishal. I am really happy that you liked it. Let's get in touch tea soon. Cheers."

Sushant passed away on June 14,2020. He was 34.


