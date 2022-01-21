Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: How Actor's Family and Friends Have Kept His Memory Alive

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Sushant Singh Rajput would have been 36 today. The actor’s untimely death came as a shock to the entire nation on June 14, 2020. Today is Sushant’s 36th birth anniversary. He began his career in Bollywood with the critically and commercially successful film Kai Po Che! Later, he went on to appear in several hit films, which gained him immense popularity. On his birth anniversary today, January 21, let’s take a look at how his family and close friends remember him on social media.

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister who currently lives in California, often shares posts for her brother on Instagram. In May last year, she shared a post for him mentioning that she’s going for a month’s retreat to the Himalayas and will be spending time there cherishing her brother’s sweet-bitter memories. ‘Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on,’ an excerpt from her post read.

Sushant’s former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande remembered him as a happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable person in one of her Instagram posts for him. A few weeks after his death, she shared this photo and called him the ‘child of god.’

Sushant Singh Rajput fans also, through their fan pages, keep posting videos and pictures of him, remembering his contribution to Bollywood and fondly calling themselves SSRians. TV-film producer Ekta Kapoor was the one to introduce Sushant to the television industry. He played the character of Manav on her popular show Pavitra Rishta.

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birthday, his sister Shweta set up a Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics at the University of California, Berkley, to support graduate students who are interesting in learning astrophysics. This decision was taken upon learning that the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor was himself a science amateur astronomer and astrophysics enthusiast.

‘Dil Bechara’ was Sushant’s last Bollywood film, which was released on Disney + Hotstar in 2020. To honour him, the film premiered free of cost on Disney+Hotstar so that everyone can watch it. Fans from across the globe enjoyed watching the film and soon it became of the highest-rated Bollywood films on IMDb at the time.

