On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shared never-before-seen pictures with the late actor and remembered him. The actors dated before his untimely death in June 2020. The pictures appeared to be taken during one of their holidays.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “(Infinity sign) +1”. In the photos, the duo looked adorable. They wore their brightest smiles. The actress took a trip down memory lane to share these photos. Sushant and Rhea were often seen working out together. They also made several public appearances together but were tightlipped about their romance. It was only Sushant’s birthday on January 21, 2020, when the couple made their relationship official.

Earlier in the day, the actress was spotted at a grocery outlet in town. The actress kept it comfy in black athleisure. She was also seen interacting with a little boy. She offered to buy him fruits but he refused. She instead bought the items he was selling. Watch the video below:

While it was earlier reported that the actor committed suicide, fresh reports raise suspicions of his death. A man, calling himself Cooper Hospital’s staff member, claimed that SSR was ‘murdered’. Following his shocking claim, Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle about survival. The note read, “You have walked through fire, survived floods, and triumphed over demons. Remember this the next time you doubt your own power”. The actress had faced a lot of criticism online and even Sushant’s family had accused her of abetment to his suicide.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to these latest developments and urged the CBI to look into the murder claim. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news and wrote, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

Meanwhile on the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

