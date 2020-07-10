Sushant Singh Rajput Brings Forth His Goofy Side in This BTS Still from Dil Bechara Sets

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is all set to premiere on OTT on July 24. The film is highly anticipated among the actor's fans and it's trailer also became the most liked on YouTube within 24 hours of its release earlier this week.

Later in the day, the title track of Dil Bechara is all set to premiere. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan and will see Sushant grooving to the beats of the peppy number. Now, we bring to you an unseen BTS pic from the movie sets that shows Sushant's goofy side and his bonding with co-actor Subba Lakshmi, who plays the role of grand mother in the drama film.

In the picture, Sushant is seen sitting on the ground, near Subba Lakshmi's feet, while Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra is seen posing on the other side. Sushant wears a green T-shirt, jeans and completes his look with sunglasses. His goofy expressions are sure to make you smile.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway in SSR's suicide case after the actor passed away on June 14. As per reports, Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has sent his statement via email to the police on Thursday.

