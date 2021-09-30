Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Absconding Hotelier Kunal Jani Nabbed by NCB

In the ongoing drugs case in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year, another arrest has been made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A tweet shared by ANI read, “Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani from Mumbai’s Khar area. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding."

Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani (in file pic) from Mumbai's Khar area. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding. pic.twitter.com/fxecPkv8rW— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The Narcotics Control Bureau in May named Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and 31 others in a chargesheet filed in connection with the death of Sushant. The central agency is investigating claims of widespread drug use and trafficking in Bollywood, in relation to the case.

The chargesheet, which runs over 11,000 pages, was filed at the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Sessions Court in Mumbai, almost nine months after Sushant’s death. The document includes the statements of about 2,000 witnesses. Sushant’s former manager Samuel Miranda and household help Dipesh Sawant have also been named.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, in what the police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide. But subsequently Sushant’s family filed a complaint with the Bihar Police accusing his former live-in partner Rhea of abetment of suicide. She denied the allegation. Three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau – took up cases against her.

