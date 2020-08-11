Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor's Sister Mitu Singh Likely to Appear Before ED Today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh and former manager Shruti Modi. While Modi arrived at the ED office around 9:30 am, Mitu is likely to reach by noon.

The ED on Monday grilled Sushant's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit and brother Showik, besides others in connection with the probe into the late actor's financials.

While Rhea, her father, and Shruti have been questioned for a varied lengths of time earlier, Showik has been grilled by the agency for about 30 hours till now.

He had left the ED office around 6:30 am on Sunday after an overnight questioning session that began around noon on Saturday.

Rhea (28), the prime accused in the case, was questioned for about eight hours on Friday.

The ED had also questioned the chartered accountants (CAs) of Rhea and the deceased actor's house manager Samuel Miranda in the past.

Sushant was found dead inside his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR against Rhea and several other for abetment to suicide.