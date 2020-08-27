Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor's Flat-mate Siddharth Pithani Called for Questioning by CBI for 7th Day in Row

Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani for the seventh consecutive day for questioning in the actor's death case, a police official said.

Pithani arrived at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are staying, in a cab around 9 am, he said. On Wednesday, Pithani was grilled for over 12 hours by

the probing agency.

Apart from Pithani, manager of a resort where Rajput had stayed for a brief period was also seen visiting the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz on Wednesday, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are staying.

Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

Meanwhile, a team of Bandra Police visited the DRDO guest house and left after an hour, the official said.

Simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where Rajput's autopsy had been performed.

CBI sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

On Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he

was found dead on June 14.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and questioned at the DRDO guest house.

The manager of Water Stone Resort in Andheri, where Rajput had stayed for some time, also visited the DRDO guest house on Wednesday. He had been summoned by the CBI, the police official said.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.