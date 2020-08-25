Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Scrutinising CDRs Between Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly scrutinising the call detail records (CDRs) between Rhea Chakraborty and late Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Earlier, Rhea's call detail records, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, suggested that she was in constant touch with Samuel Miranda and the two spoke at least more than 300 times in the last six months.

Miranda reportedly used to keep record of Sushant's transactions and expenses and would do all the banking related work, too. Meanwhile, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were again called for questioning by the CBI on Tuesday.

The CBI on Saturday visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Bandra along with a forensic team to recreate the occurrences that allegedly led to the death of the actor. Rajput’s cook Neeraj and Siddharth Pithani were also present at the scene. The actor was found dead in his home on June 14.

The CBI team also visited Cooper Hospital and interacted with the doctors who conducted the autopsy on the actor.

Multiple teams of the CBI are probing separate angles involved in the death. The CBI officials also met their counterparts in the Mumbai police and collected the set of evidences including the statement copies, electronic devices of the actor, case findings, CCTV camera DVRs and other documents along with the pictures and panchnama of the crime scene.