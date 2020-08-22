MOVIES

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Team Reaches Actor's Bandra Residence, to Reconstruct Crime Scene

The CBI team, along with forensic experts, reached Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm today.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reached the late actor's residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon.

The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found allegedly hanging on June 14, an official said.

The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm.

The CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.

After the Supreme Court nod, the CBI on Friday started its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in Mumbai as it collected relevant documents and reports from the Mumbai police.

A special investigation team of the CBI, consisting of officers, other personnel and also forensic experts, landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to take over the probe into the high- profile case which has received much media attention.

The probe team will record statements of people connected with the case. It will also scan the financial transactions of the 34- year-old actor.

The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who was heading the Mumbai police probe team.

