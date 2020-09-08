Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Complaint Against Medical Practitioner Susan Walker for Breaching Confidentiality

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has lodged a complaint with the Medical Council of India against Susan Walker Moffat for allegedly sharing details of the late actor's mental health with the media.

KK Singh said in his written complaint that if Sushant had consulted Susan about his alleged mental state and sought her treatment, care and attention, it was professional misconduct on her behalf to go public with their discussion under Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint to Medical Council of India stating, "any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput & Registered Medical practitioner Susan Walker was strictly confidential & disclosure of same would be misconduct under IMC regulation." pic.twitter.com/ImOsddhEs1 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Susan, in an interview, had revealed that Sushant was allegedly suffering from mental health conditions and Rhea Chakraborty was his "strongest support" - which is seen as bolstering the case of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea, who is currently under the scanner and has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case.

Many had criticised Susan and also questioned whether anyone made her violate professional ethics and breach confidentiality.

BJP MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar had also raised questions on Susan's role. Ashish, who is also an advocate, not only sought action against her for violating confidentiality but also urged probe agencies to obtain CCTV footage from her clinic, verify her client list and go through her financial records to find out if she has been part of any money laundering ring.

(With IANS inputs)