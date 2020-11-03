Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Karishma Prakash to be Quizzed Tomorrow by NCB

While hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, the Bombay High Court granted her temporary relief. It has asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to not arrest her till 7th of November 2020. She however will have to be present before the NCB for questioning.

The NCB had earlier issued summons to her to be present for questioning. She however did not turn up and her phone was switched off. Senior officers from the NCB probing the case had said that she was not traceable. Her house was raided too. Small amounts of drugs was found. She was not present at her home then.

The court meanwhile will hear the concluding Arguments on 7th of November and give it's order on the bail plea moved by Karishma. Her lawyers have informed the court that we will cooperate with the NCB in its ongoing drug related probe.

Meanwhile, a source from the NCB has confirmed that Karishma Prakash will be questioned tomorrow by the NCB "Karishma has been called in for questioning at 10am tomorrow. He has agreed. We will first question her about the drugs seized from her home and then record her statement" said a senior NCB officer.

The NCB also opposed her bail plea today stating that she was evasive and not cooperating in the probe. After hearing from both sides, the order will now be given on the 7th of November.