Sushant Singh Rajput Case: FIR was Not Registered in Mumbai Due to Political Pressure, Bihar Tells SC

The Supreme Court is currently hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea, seeking transfer of an FIR, lodged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against her, from Patna to Mumbai.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, has argued in the apex court that an FIR was not registered in the case in Mumbai because of "political pressure."

He also said that the Mumbai Police didn't cooperate with the Bihar cops when they were in the city to investigate the matter. Echoing a similar sentiment, Vikas Singh, representing Sushant's family, said that the Mumbai police was not doing anything in the case.

"It still isn't doing anything and then they talk about political pressure and Bihar CM putting pressure," Singh told the court.

On the other hand, Rhea's lawyer Shyam Divan has argued that the Patna Police had no jurisdiction to investigate and the correct course was to transfer the probe to the Mumbai Police. Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Maharashtra government, has told the apex court that since Bihar has to go to elections, all this is happening. He also pointed out that consent by the state is mandatory for the CBI to probe and only exceptions are the order of the CBI probe by High Courts and the Supreme Court.

For the uninitiated, the CBI has already taken over the case from the Bihar Police after re-registering Sushant's father's FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea. The agency acted swiftly on a reference from the government in Bihar, the home state of the 34-year-old late actor.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for about nine hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. During the day, the agency also grilled Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput and the late actor's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.