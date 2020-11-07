Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Gabriella Demetriades' Brother Granted Bail But Taken Into Custody Again by NCB

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested in connection with a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was granted bail by a special court on Friday. However, the agency took Agisilaos into custody again with relation to another drug case.

Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades is of South African nationality and was arrested by the NCB a couple of days ago in an ongoing drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. NCB officials involved in the case had alleged that Agisilaos was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant's case.

Agisilaos' bail plea, filed through lawyer Kushal Mor, was allowed by the court with conditions, including him being directed to deposit his passport to the NCB. The NCB, however, sought his custody in another drug case, in which Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad was arrested on Wednesday, reported Indian Express.

Earlier the NCB arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.