Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Gabriella Demetriades Makes Instagram Account Private After Brother's Arrest in Drugs Probe

Gabriella Demetriades, whose brother of South African nationality Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) a couple of days ago in an ongoing drugs probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case, has restricted access to her Instagram profile by making it private.

The NCB official involved in the case alleged that Agisilaos was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant's case. He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody.

This move by Gabriella of making her Instagram account private does not come as a surprise as many celebrities are being mercilessly trolled on social media after the drugs racket bust in Sushant's case. Earlier the NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court in the case. The NCB has also questioned several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case. The NCB has also arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the case.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of Enforcement Directorate after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.

