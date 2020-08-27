Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Gaurav Arya Denies Procuring Drugs, Hasn't Met Rhea Chakraborty Since 2017

Hotelier Gaurav Arya has denied any drug peddling charges, saying that he knew actress Rhea Chakraborty only socially. He said he hasn't met Rhea in the past three and-a-half years. Arya's name cropped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after WhatsApp messages of Rhea hinting at discussions about illegal drugs came to light.

Arya denied reports of going incommunicado or unreachable. "I have not moved anywhere, I am exactly where I was in Goa. Any authority that wants to come and meet me, I am available. None of the agencies have contacted me yet," Gaurav told CNN-News18 over the phone.

Reacting to the fact that his name has come up in the WhatsApp chats in relation to drugs, Gaurav said, "I did not procure anything for anyone. My last association with Rhea was 3.5 years ago, which was before she even met this gentleman whose death is being investigated. I don't see the point of my name being dragged into this. It is not fair to me and my family."

"I only knew Rhea socially, we are not close, and not good friends. I would call her a distant acquaintance. I have had no communication with her since March 2017," he said.

When asked why Rhea was asking him about a certain drug, Gaurav said, "That you need to ask her, maybe she was taking a shot in the dark, I did not procure anything for anyone. I don't know why she was messaging me."

Here's the full conversation:

In the chats, accessed by CNN-News18, Rhea allegedly talks about having tried MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) and also discusses marijuana. "In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’'t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," Rhea allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him, "You have MD?" This conversation took place in March 2017.