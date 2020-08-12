Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I Trust Mumbai Police, No Need for CBI Probe, Says Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar has said there is no need for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the Mumbai police are capable of handling the matter.

"I trust Mumbai Police, I know them for the last 50 years. There is no need for a CBI probe. It is sad when someone commits suicide but am surprised at the way it is being spoken about," Pawar said.

#NewsAlert | I trust Mumbai Police, I know them for the last 50 years. There is no need for a CBI probe. It is sad when someone commits suicide but am surprised at the way it is being spoken about: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.#WhoKilledSushant pic.twitter.com/mvqvFRjCqn — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the late actor's father claimed that Mumbai Police was not probing the matter "in the right direction."

The Bihar government told the top court that the FIR lodged in Patna in the case is legal and valid and alleged that there is non-cooperation from Maharashtra.

It said that even Rajput's post-mortem report was not given to Patna Police by Mumbai Police, and refuted the allegation of political pressure in the case.

Reserving verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea, seeking transfer to Mumbai of the FIR lodged in Patna against her for allegedly abetting the suicide, the top court asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions, not more than two pages each, by August 13 in the case.

During the nearly 3-hour hearing, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Maharashtra, that there was complete lack of jurisdiction of Bihar in the case.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: ED To Continue Questioning Of Rhea Chakraborty And Her Family | CNN News18

On August 5, the top court had said that the truth behind the "unfortunate" death of the "gifted and talented artist" should come out.

The Centre had apprised it of having accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter.