Sushant Singh Rajput Case is Repeat of Aarushi Talwar Murder Case, Alleges Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer

Speaking to CNN News18 Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that it is Sushant Singh Rajput's family to explain what happened between June 8 and 14 after the actress left the late actor's Bandra residence. He has also alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is "a repeat" of the 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case where the parents accused "the entire world and we know who was prosecuted."

"The family has their own motives, could be financial or otherwise. One thing is for sure that is a repeat of Arushi Case where the family accused the entire world and we know who was prosecuted," Manshinde said, adding, "Their lawyer, family and father came on TV and called it a murder case at the hands of people who are invisible. How can they make a statement without evidence? It is for the family to explain what happened between June 8 to 14th."

When asked about the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joining the investigation as the third investigating body, Manshinde said Rhea is not worried about it because "we know the truth". He also accused the family of leaking messages in public domain saying it is unfortunate that Sushant has not been allowed to rest in peace.

"Rhea has faced Mumbai police, ED and CBI, she'll face NCB too. Not worried because we know the truth. We know who was consuming it. The family brought into picture as to who was consuming drugs, they started making allegations by leaking messages that there was drug connection to this case. It is unfortunate, that Sushant has not been allowed to rest in peace by his own family. The motive is very obvious, why are they doing this," he said.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai police had registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of nearly three dozen people. Sushant's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting late filmstar's suicide and money laundering.

As Central Beuro of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) continue to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea has been questioned by the agencies multiple times. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered a criminal case against Rhea and is investigating the possible drug angle in the Sushant death case.