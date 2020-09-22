Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Judicial Custody of Rhea Chakraborty and Others Extended Till October 6

A special NDPS court has extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 6 in the ongoing probe in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was first sent to NCB remand on September 9 for two weeks. Her custody was to end today but it has now been extended till October 6.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant. Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant's custody too has been extended till October 6 by the special court on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Rhea and Showik with their lawyer Satish Maneshinde had filed bail pleas in Bombay High Court. Their lawyer cleared that the bail application will come up for hearing in Court on Wednesday, September 23. After the judicial custody of Rhea, Showik, Samuel and Dipesh was granted, the NCB has been cracking down on the alleged drugs nexus in the film industry, whose links reportedly go deep in the film fraternity. More details are awaited.