Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: After Rhea Chakraborty's Bail, SSR's Aides Released on Thursday

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who got bail along with Rhea Chakarborty, were released from Taloja, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday, a day after Bombay High Court granted her bail in an alleged drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While granting bail to Rhea, the court had stated in the order that the actress will have to mark her presence at the nearest Police Station from her residence anytime between 11am to 5pm to show her availability. While Rhea was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the high court rejected the plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea "is not part of a chain of drug dealers" and "has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits," the High Court said in its order. "The allegations against Rhea Chakraborty of spending money in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput will not mean that she had financed illicit traffic," the HC held.The Supreme Court will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian on October 12. The apex court was set to hear the PIL, along with the agency's probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked", on Thursday. But a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde adjourned the matter as the counsel of petitioner Vineet Dhanda could not be presented for the video-conferencing hearing.