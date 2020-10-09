Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: After Rhea Chakraborty's Bail, SSR's Aides Released on Thursday

Rhea Chakraborty "is not part of a chain of drug dealers" and "has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits," the Bombay High Court said in its order. "The allegations against Rhea Chakraborty of spending money in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput will not mean that she had financed illicit traffic," the HC held.
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who got bail along with Rhea Chakarborty, were released from Taloja, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday, a day after Bombay High Court granted her bail in an alleged drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While granting bail to Rhea, the court had stated in the order that the actress will have to mark her presence at the nearest Police Station from her residence anytime between 11am to 5pm to show her availability. While Rhea was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the high court rejected the plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea "is not part of a chain of drug dealers" and "has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits," the High Court said in its order. "The allegations against Rhea Chakraborty of spending money in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput will not mean that she had financed illicit traffic," the HC held.
The Supreme Court will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian on October 12. The apex court was set to hear the PIL, along with the agency's probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked", on Thursday. But a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde adjourned the matter as the counsel of petitioner Vineet Dhanda could not be presented for the video-conferencing hearing.
Shekhar Suman, who has been campaigning for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently took to social media to express his disappointment over Bombay High Court's decision of granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Rhea gets bail out of jail. No contradiction in CBI and AIIMS report. Miranda n Dipesh granted bail. No second forensic team to be formed.THE END. घर चलें?"
On the other hand, accusing Sushant Singh Rajput's family and their legal advisors of "interfering and tampering with the investigations", team Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said that the kin and lawyers of the late actor are raising doubts on the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also the conclusions of the AIIMS forensic team. Hours after writing to to the CBI director questioning the AIIMS report in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, senior advocate Vikas Singh held a press conference on Wednesday requesting the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the conduct of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel that re-examined the actor's death.
