Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: AIIMS, CBI Looking at Legal Aspect Before 'Logical Conclusion' in Death Probe

News18.com | September 30, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Event Highlights

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: The Forensic Department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which has been roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give a medico-legal opinion in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, still needs to look into some legal aspects before reaching a "logical legal conclusion". "AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion," Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, told IANS.

The remarks came almost a week after the AIIMS forensic team returned from Mumbai. The AIIMS forensic team had visited the Bandra flat of Sushant where he was found dead on June 14. The AIIMS team also recreated the incident scene along with the CBI team, accompanied by Sushant's sister Mitu Singh, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, and personal staff Neeraj, Keshav Bachne and Dipesh Sawant.
Sep 30, 2020 9:40 am (IST)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claims to have come across a multi-state network and says that the drugs probe is not just limited to Mumbai, Goa and Bollywood anymore. Sources have told CNN News18 that there are links to Sandalwood drugs scandal too which is being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Karnataka currently.

Sep 30, 2020 9:16 am (IST)

On Tuesday, after hearing arguments presented by both sides in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Bombay High Court reserved its judgement on the bail pleas of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Both siblings have been placed in judicial custody since September 9 and are charged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.  

Sep 30, 2020 9:10 am (IST)

The CBI has released a statement in the ongoing probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The central investigating agency has said that they are conducting a professional probe in the case, while adding, "All the aspects are being investigated. No aspects have been ruled out yet."  

Sep 30, 2020 8:57 am (IST)

After conducting preliminary inquiry about Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report and recreating the scene inside his room where he was allegedly found hanging on June 14, the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board said that more deliberations are required in the case. Meanwhile, CBI has said that no angle in actor's death is being ruled out as of now and investigation will continue.

Sep 30, 2020 8:33 am (IST)

AIIMS Forensic Medical Board Chairman on SSR case

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion," Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, told IANS.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The AIIMS team also studied the autopsy report of Sushant prepared by the doctors of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The CBI has registered a case based on the recommendation of the Centre after a request from the Bihar government on a complaint filed by the late actor's father K.K. Singh.

A team of CBI officials along with the CFSL had gone to Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency to probe the matter.

