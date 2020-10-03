Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Claim in SSR Death Probe

Meanwhile, a parallel drugs probe is being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and 20 people have been arrested so far under various charges of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Their bail pleas came up for hearing on Tuesday, but the order was reserved by the court. Both siblings have been placed in judicial custody till October 6.
In a statement on Monday, the CBI said it was conducting a "professional investigation" where "all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out".
AIIMS forensic report rules out Murder theories on the SSR Death Probe
The AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out murder claim in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and called it a case of suicide in its "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling.
#NewsAlert - AIIMS forensic report rules out Murder theories on the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 3, 2020
CBI may continue Abetment of Suicide line of probe: Sources@Runjhunsharmas and @shilparathnam share details with @AnushaSoni23.#JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/iNN26GqdEY
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday refuted claims about clean chit given to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others questioned in connection with the a drugs case surrounding the death Sushant Singh Rajput, saying such reports are "devoid" of "truth and facts".
Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. More than a month later, his father filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially, mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide. Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month along with her brother and several others in a drug-related case pertaining to Sushant's death, has denied the late actor's father's charges. She was described by the NCB as "an active member of a drug syndicate" and accused of organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.
AIIMS Panel Rules Out Murder In SSR Death Case: Report
In recent developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reports have emerged that doctors at Delhi’s AIIMS have claimed that the late Bollywood actor was not murdered but committed suicide. NDTV has reported that a team of doctors from AIIMS told the CBI that the AIIMS panel has concurred with the opinion of the Mumbai hospital that carried out the autopsy of the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant's family, friends, and hundreds of thousands of fans have raised questions about how he died. The CBI investigation began after the family filed a case accusing the actor's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, medicating him, exploiting him for money, and abetting his suicide.
