Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Claim in SSR Death Probe

News18.com | October 3, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: The AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out a murder claim in the Sushant Singh Rajput case in its "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling, sources indicated to CNN-News18. Poisoning was just one of the theories in circulation after doubts were raised by the actor's family and others who have been contesting the Mumbai Police assessment, based on the autopsy, that Sushant died by suicide. As per sources, the CBI is likely to continue its probe into "abetment to suicide".

In a statement on Monday, the CBI said it was conducting a "professional investigation" where "all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out".
Oct 3, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, a parallel drugs probe is being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and 20 people have been arrested so far under various charges of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Their bail pleas came up for hearing on Tuesday, but the order was reserved by the court. Both siblings have been placed in judicial custody till October 6.

Oct 3, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

AIIMS forensic report rules out Murder theories on the SSR Death Probe

The AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out murder claim in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and called it a case of suicide in its "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling.

Oct 3, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday refuted claims about clean chit given to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others questioned in connection with the a drugs case surrounding the death Sushant Singh Rajput, saying such reports are "devoid" of "truth and facts".

Oct 3, 2020 11:47 am (IST)

The high-profile case of Sushant Singh Rajput has seen twists from allegations of money-laundering to drug deals. The drugs angle is being invested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB, which has already interrogated several Bollywood A-listers such as Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan.

Oct 3, 2020 11:33 am (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. More than a month later, his father filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially, mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.

Oct 3, 2020 11:29 am (IST)

CBI sources have reportedly told NDTV, "So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. If during the course of investigation, we get any evidence, murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed."

Oct 3, 2020 11:20 am (IST)

AIIMS Panel Rules Out Murder In SSR Death Case: Report

In recent developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reports have emerged that doctors at Delhi’s AIIMS have claimed that the late Bollywood actor was not murdered but committed suicide. NDTV has reported that a team of doctors from AIIMS told the CBI that the AIIMS panel has concurred with the opinion of the Mumbai hospital that carried out the autopsy of the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant's family, friends, and hundreds of thousands of fans have raised questions about how he died. The CBI investigation began after the family filed a case accusing the actor's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, medicating him, exploiting him for money, and abetting his suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month along with her brother and several others in a drug-related case pertaining to Sushant's death, has denied the late actor's father's charges. She was described by the NCB as "an active member of a drug syndicate" and accused of organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

