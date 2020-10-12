Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: BJP Member and Singer Anup Jalota Says Actor's Death Not National Issue

Oct 12, 2020 10:59 am (IST)

"The Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty matter has been projected as a national issue but it is not a national issue. It is about an actor and his girlfriend who also happens to be an actor. It is not a national security issue that should be highlighted thus, and people hit the roads to protest against it. It is a matter related to people's sentiment," Anup Jalota told a news agency on the sidelines of a media interaction in Mumbai.