Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: BJP Member and Singer Anup Jalota Says Actor's Death Not National Issue

"The Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty matter has been projected as a national issue but it is not a national issue. It is about an actor and his girlfriend who also happens to be an actor. It is not a national security issue that should be highlighted thus, and people hit the roads to protest against it. It is a matter related to people's sentiment," Anup Jalota told a news agency on the sidelines of a media interaction in Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE coverage | While the AIIMS report delegated to ascertain the cause of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death hinted that he may have died by suicide, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still to issue an official statement regarding the same.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing drugs probe, the court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. Showik Chakraborty's, Rhea's younger brother is still in judicicial custody as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues its investigation into Bollywood-drug nexus.
Actor Shekhar Suman has a caustic reaction to the opinion that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulated to death. "Sushant's case has been strangulated to death. Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?" Shekhar wrote on his unverified Twitter account recently to express his mind.
Sushant's case has been strangulated to death.Asphyxia?or Aise fix kiya?— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 10, 2020
Singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Anup Jalota feels the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is unduly being projected as a national issue. He feels the matter pertains to the sentiments of people, and they should wait for the court verdict.
Sushant was found dead in his residence of June 14 this year. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The case is subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and Ed joining the investigation.
