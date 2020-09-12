Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Bollywood Friends Used His Farmhouse for Drug Parties, Rhea to NCB

Read More

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in connection with a drug-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made some serious disclosures in her 20-page statement to the NCB. According to Rhea's confessions, made in her statement under Section 67, NDPS Act, a number of Bollywood celebrities at some point allegedly consumed drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB sources indicated to CNN-News18.Rhea reportedly claimed that Sushant's farmhouse in Lonavla was used by his friends in Bollywood to indulge in drug-fueled parties. She, however, denied having been a part of them. She reportedly named two powerful and famous male actors and a few other working actors who gave them these contrabands. Rhea also named a filmmaker who allegedly introduced and took Sushant to parties where cocaine and LSD were consumed with curated Marijuana. She claimed that Sushant had told her about this during the time she was dating him.