Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Bollywood Friends Used His Farmhouse for Drug Parties, Rhea to NCB
News18.com | September 12, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in connection with a drug-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made some serious disclosures in her 20-page statement to the NCB. According to Rhea's confessions, made in her statement under Section 67, NDPS Act, a number of Bollywood celebrities at some point allegedly consumed drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB sources indicated to CNN-News18.
Rhea reportedly claimed that Sushant's farmhouse in Lonavla was used by his friends in Bollywood to indulge in drug-fueled parties. She, however, denied having been a part of them. She reportedly named two powerful and famous male actors and a few other working actors who gave them these contrabands. Rhea also named a filmmaker who allegedly introduced and took Sushant to parties where cocaine and LSD were consumed with curated Marijuana. She claimed that Sushant had told her about this during the time she was dating him.
Sushant Singh Rajput's death may have shed light on a number of dark, hidden secrets of the Hindi film industry hitherto overlooked but has also been unfairly scrutinised in social media and amid the general public.
The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea. Various angles surrounding the death of the Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies, the NCB, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.
Besides Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, fashion designer Simone Khambhatta's name also came up during the investigation, reports Times Now, which states that these names have been given by Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation by the NCB that went for three days. Times Now also accessed Rhea Chakraborty's call detail record (CDR) which showed that she was in touch with Rakul Preet and Simone.
At least 25 top Bollywood personalities including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are currently under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner after Rhea Chakraborty, in her questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), reportedly admitted to having consumed drugs with them, according to Times Now.
Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik and four others. Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande had opposed their bail, saying that Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs. Rhea Chakraborty and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug links, pertaining to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
All the six accused - including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra - are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said shortly after the ruling. Until she gets further relief, Rhea, 28 - who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22 - will remain in the Byculla Jail. The other accused, Miranda - home manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, house help Sawant, and two drug peddlers - are also in judicial custody.