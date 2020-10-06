Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: CBI Analysing Forensic Report Submitted by AIIMS Team

Event Highlights AIIMS report rules out muder



Soon after AIIMS termed this "a case of hanging and death by suicide", Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has come down heavily on the #JusticeforSSR campaign and those who supported it. The actress is currently in judicial custody in an NDPS case registered by NCB. Meanwhile, SSR's family is unconvinced with reports and is demanding a fresh team of forensic experts to take over the probe.

Oct 6, 2020 10:40 am (IST) Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshide spoke to CNN-News18 about AIIMS report to CBI. Watch full interview here: #JusticeForSushant | It was a bogus campaign, people who campaigned for justice for Sushant Singh should hang their head in shame. It is because of them his drug habit came in public knowledge: Satish Maneshinde (Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer).



Join the broadcast with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/z4vg5m2Jxk — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 5, 2020 Oct 6, 2020 10:27 am (IST) #JusticeforSushant a Bogus Campaign: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Days after the AIIMS medical board report ruling out the murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has come down heavily on the #JusticeforSSR campaign and those who supported it. Speaking to CNN-News18, Maneshinde said, "People who campaigned for Sushant Singh Rajput's justice should hang their heads in shame. It's because of that his drug habit came into public knowledge. It's because of his family and so-called media houses who went upon creating a false narrative, they should all hang their heads in shame." Oct 6, 2020 10:13 am (IST) #NewsAlert – CBI analysing the Forensic Report submitted by AIIMS team for the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.



Join the broadcast with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/z4vg5m2Jxk — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 5, 2020 Oct 6, 2020 10:27 am (IST) #JusticeforSushant a Bogus Campaign: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Days after the AIIMS medical board report ruling out the murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has come down heavily on the #JusticeforSSR campaign and those who supported it. Speaking to CNN-News18, Maneshinde said, "People who campaigned for Sushant Singh Rajput's justice should hang their heads in shame. It's because of that his drug habit came into public knowledge. It's because of his family and so-called media houses who went upon creating a false narrative, they should all hang their heads in shame." Oct 6, 2020 10:13 am (IST) #NewsAlert – CBI analysing the Forensic Report submitted by AIIMS team for the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.



Murder angle not ruled out by CBI: Sources@Herman_Gomes shares details with @vandanaseb.#JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/nWmVYJatsQ — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 6, 2020 Oct 6, 2020 10:11 am (IST) The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder. However, CBI is yet to issue an official statement.

Besides the CBI probe into the death of Sushant, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering and drugs angles to the case. The NCB had arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.



Sushant was found dead on June 14 in the Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. His family members raised suspicion of Sushant having been murdered. The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh.



The CBI team reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe. The CBI recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.



The CBI grilled Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff -- Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav Bachne. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering charge and drugs angle respectively. NCB has also arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.