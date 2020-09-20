Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: CBI, Forensic Experts to Hold Conclusive Discussion on Cause of Death

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajut case live coverage: The Sushant Singh Rajput death is now suspected to be homicide and is being linked to the death of his business associate, Disha Salian, a week earlier. The case, while being investigated, has reportedly unearthed a huge drug trafficking racket with active involvement of people from the film industry along with a few politicians.Investigations have turned into a sort of tug of war between the central agencies of the government of India on one side, which has no agenda except finding the criminals, and the Maharashtra state machinery and some film personalities on the other side. Meanwhile, a number drug peddlers have been nabbed from various places in Mumbai and Goa as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) looks to unravel the links of a 'drug syndicate' operating in Bollywood.