Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: CBI, Forensic Experts to Hold Conclusive Discussion on Cause of Death

Sushant Singh Rajut case live coverage: The Sushant Singh Rajput death is now suspected to be homicide and is being linked to the death of his business associate, Disha Salian, a week earlier. The case, while being investigated, has reportedly unearthed a huge drug trafficking racket with active involvement of people from the film industry along with a few politicians.
Investigations have turned into a sort of tug of war between the central agencies of the government of India on one side, which has no agenda except finding the criminals, and the Maharashtra state machinery and some film personalities on the other side. Meanwhile, a number drug peddlers have been nabbed from various places in Mumbai and Goa as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) looks to unravel the links of a 'drug syndicate' operating in Bollywood.
Read More
Sep 20, 2020 11:19 am (IST)
AIIMS forensic team will be sharing the viscera report of Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI officials soon. The report is conclusive in nature and it will throw light on whether the actor died by suicide or not. AIIMS team also visited the site where Sushant's body was found and recreated the death scene to rule out any inconsistencies in their findings.
CNN News18 has learnt that Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha, who managed the actor previously, have been summoned by the NCB to join the drugs probe. Jaya's 'drugs chat' with Rhea Chakraborty were leaked earlier which led to the central anti-drug agency coming into the picture.
NCB continues to investigate the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Reportedly, two top Bollywood actors, who co-starred with Sushant in movies, will also be called in for questioning by late next week in the drugs probe.
It is being claimed that the viscera of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14, was not preserved properly. AIIMS team, which was analysing the cause of his death, have reportedly said that the viscera was of 'very less quantity and degenerated'. Viscera report holds the key in revealing the cause of Sushant's death.
In the CBI investigation to ascertain the cause of actor's death, it is said that by early next week, AIIMS forensic experts and probe officials will hold conclusive discussion on Sushant, who was reportedly found hanging in the bedroom of his duplex flat in Bandra on June 14.