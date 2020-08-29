Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Leaves After CBI Questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday for over 10 hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the DRDO guest house for the second consecutive day for questioning by the central agency. A vehicle carrying Rhea Chakraborty, 28, reached the guest house complex in Kalina, Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 1.30 pm. Rhea used the Mumbai Police asan escort to reach for her second round of CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput case following a fracas at her home on Friday. She underwent a 10-hour-long gruelling grilling session by the CBI sleuths till late Friday, and was again summoned the following day for the next round. As she was preparing for her maiden appearance on Friday, she was mobbed by a large number of media personnel in which a constable sustained injuries. Thereafter, Rhea demanded that she and her family should be provided police protection in view of the paparazzi pursuing them from her Santacruz Juhu home to the DRDO-IAF office premises in Santacruz east and other locations. As a precautionary measure, a Mumbai Police team provided Rhea with an escort team to enable her reach safely to the CBI team awaiting her.



The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Sushant's father, KK Singh, in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

Aug 29, 2020 10:05 pm (IST) The CBI's Special Investigation Team questioned Rhea Chakraborty for over seven hours in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who arrived at the DRDO guesthouse around 1.30 p.m., was quizzed by CBI's Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad, and left around 8.20 p.m. with a Mumbai Police escort. According to CBI sources, Rhea was questioned about the claim that she used to splurge on shopping using Sushant's credit card according to the statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Aug 29, 2020 9:04 pm (IST) In a fresh development in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will send all complaints it has received against film producer Sandip Ssingh to the CBI. "I have received many complaints and requests to investigate the relationship between Sandip Ssingh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, pertaining to his connections with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these pleas to the CBI for a probe," Deshmukh told mediapersons. To a query as to why the government did nothing for the past over two months in the matter, the minister retorted by asking why the BJP government, which ruled the state for five years, did not act against Ssingh.

Aug 29, 2020 8:10 pm (IST) With several reports claiming that actress Rhea Chakraborty has confessed that the drug-related chats featuring her are authentic, her lawyer downplayed it on Saturday evening, saying they would only take the official word from the investigating agency to be the truth. Earlier, unverified reports doing the rounds had stated that Rhea has confessed to typing out the drug-related chats herself, during a round of questioning. When IANS reached out to Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde to find out the truth behind the reports, he messaged: "No time for all this. We go by what CBI, ED, Police or NCB officially says in writing." In screenshots of WhatsApp chats made public by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on her unverified Twitter page on Friday night, Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Siddharth Pithani talk of "doobie" (which Google defines as cannabis cigarette) and 'blueberry kush'.

Aug 29, 2020 8:02 pm (IST) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has summoned hotelier Gaurav Arya for questioning on Monday, officials said on Saturday. A top ED official connected with the probe told IANS, "We have summoned Arya for questioning in connection with the case on Monday at our Mumbai office." The official said that Arya has been summoned after the agency checked the mobile phone of the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and found that the two allegedly chatted about consumption of drugs.

Aug 29, 2020 7:56 pm (IST) The Naroctics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, Arya, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha and others under several sections of the NDPS Act. The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and her family members on July 31 on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh with Bihar Police. In his complaint, Singh has alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred from his son's bank account to other bank accounts unknown to him.

Aug 29, 2020 7:51 pm (IST) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has summoned hotelier Gaurav Arya for questioning on Monday, officials said on Saturday. A top ED official connected with the probe told IANS, "We have summoned Arya for questioning in connection with the case on Monday at our Mumbai office." The official said that Arya has been summoned after the agency checked the mobile phone of the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and found that the two allegedly chatted about consumption of drugs.

Aug 29, 2020 6:02 pm (IST) The Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has hinted at not collecting blood and nail samples of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty instead identifying peddlers, who provided drugs to them on regular intervals would be the bigger focus of their probe. This comes even as Rhea went for a series of interviews to TV channels, just hours ahead of her questioning by the CBI, and claimed those drug deliveries mentioned in three different chat transcripts between her and others were meant for Sushant alone. (Input from IANS)

Aug 29, 2020 5:13 pm (IST) Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded boycotting a film that has been co-produced by Karni Sena member Surjeet Singh Rathore. On Saturday, Shweta took to her unverified Twitter account and reacted to a couple of posters of the film titled "Shashank". The two posters have been shared by trade analyst Komal Nahta on his verified account. Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 4:05 pm (IST) Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to a news piece where a hospital staff claims that doctors felt the actor was murdered. In a video clip, shared on Twitter by Shweta, a hospital staff, while speaking to a journalist, alleges that he saw how the actor's feet were twisted while carrying his body from the ambulance. "My God! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times... what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR," tweeted Shweta from her unverified account on Saturday.

Aug 29, 2020 4:02 pm (IST) After a possible drugs angle emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actress Kangana Ranaut said that if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) enters Bollywood, so many A-listers will be "behind bars." She alleged that Sushant definitely knew some dirty secrets for which he was killed. Kangana also said that she was willing to help the NCB provided she be given security by the Central government. If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 3:49 pm (IST) Earlier in the day, the CBI team requested the Mumbai police to provide security to Rhea Chakraborty and the cops acted on the request. Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav, manager Samual Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati were already being quizzed by the CBI team since Saturday morning at the guest house. On Friday, Rhea was interrogated by the central agency team for more than 10 hours and was allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. Before returning to her residence at Primrose building in Santacruz on Friday, Rhea had visited the Santacruz police station on the way.

Aug 29, 2020 3:33 pm (IST) A three-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing actor Rhea Chakraborty in a money laundering case, informed in a letter to the NCB that their investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant. On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others. Chakraborty is also facing a CBI investigation for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide.

Aug 29, 2020 3:28 pm (IST) Sushant's sister Shweta lashes out at Rhea for "tarnishing" the actor's image Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took a new turn when Rhea Chakraborty replied to the many allegations made against her by the late actor’s family, in a TV interview on Thursday. Sushant’s US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, in an Instagram post, slammed Rhea. Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput" You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 3:13 pm (IST) Rhea opens up on her bond with Mahesh Bhatt There was speculation about Rhea Chakraborty's relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actress rubbished all such speculation by saying that he’s like a father figure to her and denied claims of any other relationship between the two. During an interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea revealed that after she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s home on June 8, she was suffering from the same mental health distress that the late actor was suffering from for a year. During that time, the actress reached out to Bhatt after which the filmmaker advised her to “be strong, think about your father before taking any steps."

Aug 29, 2020 3:11 pm (IST) SSR's co-star Sanjana Sanghi reacts to Rhea's claims The #MeToo case involving Sushant Singh Rajput and his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi were one of the points discussed by Rhea Chakraborty during her recent media interviews. But Sanjana has refused to answer the questions Rhea has raised. "As a woman, I have said more than everything that I have said. I have said enough and there is nothing new that I have to add. I literally cannot entertain that stuff right now," Sanjana told Cosmopolitan Editor Nandini Bhalla.

Aug 29, 2020 2:23 pm (IST) Based on the request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Mumbai Police provided security to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said on Saturday. The CBI officials, who are in Mumbai to probe the actor's death case, made the request to the city police on Saturday, he said.

Aug 29, 2020 2:03 pm (IST) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues questioning Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and another staff Keshav Bachne in his death case. According to CBI sources, Pithani, Neeraj and Keshav arrived at the DRDO guest house earlier in the day for the grilling session, reports IANS.

Aug 29, 2020 2:01 pm (IST) Sushant's sister asks fans to boycott film "Shashank" Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has called for "a boycott" of a film, titled Shashank, based on the mysterious death of a young star and nepotism in Bollywood. Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it." Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 1:48 pm (IST) Rhea reaches DRDO guest house for second round of questioning Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at the DRDO guest house for the second round of questioning by the CBI in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was escorted by the Mumbai police after she sought protection late last night, stating that she was being hounded by the sections of the press. #EXCLUSIVE – Rhea arrives at the DRDO Guest House for questioning by the CBI.



Day 2 of questioning by the CBI for Rhea. CBI to question her shortly.@mihirz shares more details with @snehamordani.#CBIForSushant pic.twitter.com/hR73vumJ5d — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 1:33 pm (IST) Rhea Chakraborty is on her way to the DRDO guest house for the second round of questioning by the CBI team, probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh are already inside the guest house complex in Santacruz and are being questioned by the central agency. #EXCLUSIVE – Rhea en-route to DRDO office for questioning by the CBI.



Day 2 of questioning by the CBI for Rhea. CBI to question her shortly.@mihirz shares more details with @snehamordani.#CBIForSushant pic.twitter.com/8UkX8AN4rA — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 1:26 pm (IST) Sushant's ex-assistant denies that the late actor consumed drugs Sabir Ahmed, former personal assistant of Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that the late actor never consumed drugs till at least the time he worked and stayed with him. Sabir's claim comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has started probe into a possible drug angle into Sushant's death case and when the actor's family has alleged that he had been drugged. "I worked with Sushant Sir off and on, taking breaks in between. My last stint with him was from December 2018 to around January or February 2019. I took leave in February," Sabir told IANS. "I worked as his personal assistant when he was promoting ‘Sonchiriya' and shooting for ‘Dil Bechara'. I used to assist him on photoshoots, film promotions and shooting. At that time I stayed with Sir in his 16th floor apartment. If Sir consumed drugs at the time I worked with him, I would surely have known. I was there with him 24X7."

Aug 29, 2020 1:18 pm (IST) Mumbai police provide protection to Rhea Six female constables along with 10-15 male constables have reached Rhea Chakraborty's residence to provide her protection. Rhea Chakraborty had reached out to the Mumbai police late last night after her first round of questioning by the CBI was over. She stated that she was being hounded by sections of the media, and therefore, required protection.

Aug 29, 2020 1:09 pm (IST) Rhea Chakraborty is being escorted by the Mumbai police to the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, where the CBI team, probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is stationed. Rhea, who is accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant, will appear before the central agency for the second round of questioning today. #NewsAlert – Mumbai Police reaches Rhea’s residence to provide protection. @Herman_Gomes shares more details with @snehamordani.#CBIForSushant pic.twitter.com/2rJwmGlszk — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 12:43 pm (IST) Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared screengrabs of conversations between the late actor's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and members of his house staff, allegedly about drugs. Shweta’s post comes after Rhea in a recent interview claimed that Sushant used to smoke marijuana and she had tried her best to get him to reduce or stop his drug intake. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Shweta wrote, “What was going on...#ArrestCulpritsOfSSR." What are we to conclude?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR pic.twitter.com/YZcg9u3yKI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 28, 2020

Aug 29, 2020 12:37 pm (IST) Siddharth Pithani appears before CBI Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and staff member Keshav Bachner arrive at the DRDO guest house where CBI team, probing the case, is staying. These three persons were present at Sushant's apartment when the actor was found dead in his room on June 14. Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (#Sushant's friend), Neeraj Singh (who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence) & Keshav Bachner (who was a member of Sushant's staff) arrive at DRDO guest house where CBI team probing the case is staying. pic.twitter.com/nHPinV9tSj — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020