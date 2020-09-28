Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Close to 50 Celebrities Under NCB Scanner in Drugs Probe

Sep 28, 2020 10:35 am (IST)

With former Dharma Productions' executive Kshitij R. Prasad's arrest, the total netted by the NCB in the drugs case has touched 20 till Sunday.

They include: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim, Anuj Keswani, Ankush Arneja, Karamjeet Singh Anand, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Ansari, Dwyane Fernandes, Suryadeep Malhotra, Chris Costa, Rahil Vishram and lastly Kshitij Prasad.

While some are in NCB custody, others are in judicial custody and the rest have been enlarged on bail by various courts.