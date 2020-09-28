Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Close to 50 Celebrities Under NCB Scanner in Drugs Probe
News18.com | September 28, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE updates | CNN News18 has learnt that close to 50 celebrities from the entertainment business are under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner in the ongoing drugs probe. The federal anti-drug agency has already questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey in the initial rounds of questioning. No new summons have been issued by the NCB now and an official has said the team will be reviewing the case based on testimonies, arrests and evidence so far. The drug law enforcement agency's chief Rakesh Asthana arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to take stock of the probe.
The NCB on Saturday recorded statements of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. It also arrested Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and court has placed him in remand till October 3. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 persons in these cases.
Sep 28, 2020 10:35 am (IST)
With former Dharma Productions' executive Kshitij R. Prasad's arrest, the total netted by the NCB in the drugs case has touched 20 till Sunday.
They include: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim, Anuj Keswani, Ankush Arneja, Karamjeet Singh Anand, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Ansari, Dwyane Fernandes, Suryadeep Malhotra, Chris Costa, Rahil Vishram and lastly Kshitij Prasad.
While some are in NCB custody, others are in judicial custody and the rest have been enlarged on bail by various courts.
Sep 28, 2020 9:52 am (IST)
With the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioning several top Bollywood divas as part of its investigation into the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the drug law enforcement agency's chief Rakesh Asthana arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to take stock of the probe.
According to NCB sources, Asthana, who flew from Delhi to Mumbai earlier in the day, met several officers and was briefed on the two drugs cases the agency had registered last month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it following the alleged chats of several Bollywood celebrities purportedly discussing drugs.
He was also apprised of the latest developments in the case by the NCB's SIT.
The NCB, which quizzed Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika, her former manager Karishma Prakash, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta on Friday and Saturday in connection with the drugs case, has seized their mobile phones. Additionally, cell phones of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha and Deepika's former manager Karishma Prakash were also seized over alleged 'drugs chat'.
The NCB had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers. Sushant, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Meanwhile, considering the media frenzy around the A-lister Bollywood stars who are being questioned in the case, the Mumbai police on Saturday issued a warning that media should not engage in reckless chases of actors' vehicles.