Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone Reaches NCB Office; Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to Arrive Shortly

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone has reached NCB office to join the ongoing probe into the drugs case, which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be joining the investigation shortly. The celebs' alleged chats discussing drugs on WhatsApp group have led to their summoning. They are expected to be questioned about how and from whom they procured drugs and whether they were meant for personal consumption or for someone else.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh appeared before the central anti-drug agency to depose and left after nearly four hours of questioning on Friday. Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash also showed up to join the investigation. Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad was also quizzed by the NCB in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik along with over a dozen people remain in NCB's custody.
Read More
Sep 26, 2020 10:03 am (IST)
Here are some of visuals of Deepika Padukone arriving at the NCB guest house. She was summoned by the NCB at 10AM to join the investigation of a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone has reached NCB office to join the ongoing probe into the drugs case, which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Sep 26, 2020 9:46 am (IST)
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash who was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for over 5 hours on Friday has been summoned again for further interrogation in the drug probe that emerged out of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She was summoned by the probing agency after her name emerged in alleged ‘drug chats’ during recent investigations.
Sep 26, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
Deepika Padukone on Thursday arrived in Mumbai from Goa, where she was shooting for an upcoming film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan also arrived in Mumbai from Goa along with her mother Amrita Singh.
Sep 26, 2020 9:27 am (IST)
As per the reports, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash are expected to reach NCB office and join the investigation at 10 am. Whereas, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are said to be joining the interrogation at 11 am.
Sep 26, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case, will be joining the investigation shortly.
TV actors are also under NCB radar after some 150 names have been allegedly given away by drug peddlers to the probe agencies. Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar's residences were also raided and searched by the NCB on Friday. Dharma Productions Director Kshitij Raviprasad's house was also raided ahead of his questioning.
Meanwhile, a conclusive report from AIIMS medical team investigating Sushant's death is also likely to come forward in the coming time. It will ascertain the cause of death of the actor. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are placed in judicial custody since September 9 and investigation by the CBI is also underway in the actor's June 14 death case.