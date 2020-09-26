Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone Reaches NCB Office; Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to Arrive Shortly

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone has reached NCB office to join the ongoing probe into the drugs case, which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be joining the investigation shortly. The celebs' alleged chats discussing drugs on WhatsApp group have led to their summoning. They are expected to be questioned about how and from whom they procured drugs and whether they were meant for personal consumption or for someone else.Actress Rakul Preet Singh appeared before the central anti-drug agency to depose and left after nearly four hours of questioning on Friday. Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash also showed up to join the investigation. Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad was also quizzed by the NCB in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik along with over a dozen people remain in NCB's custody.