Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Drugs Rampant in Bollywood Parties, Says NCB Source
News18.com | October 2, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: It is being alleged that the consumption of drugs in Bollywood is rampant, amid the ongoing investigations into a drug probe that branched out from the Sushant Singh Rajput case. An NCB source indicated to CNN-News18 that drug consumption is very frequent in Bollywood parties and actors get substance from their PRs. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) denied claims about giving a "clean chit" to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others in connection with an ongoing drugs probe related to Sushant's case.
On the other hand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department submitted its report with the CBI in the case and questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said.
Oct 2, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
Farhan Akhtar dismisses reports that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook Keshav works for him
Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has dismissed recent reports that he has employed Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook, Keshav. It was recently reported by a news channel that Keshav has been working for Farhan and Sara Ali Khan. Farhan took to Twitter to dismiss the claims. He wrote, sharing a screengrab of a TV news debate, “For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true."
Oct 2, 2020 12:12 pm (IST)
Citing delay in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, the friends of the late actor on Thursday arrived in Delhi to protest and demand a speedy probe. Two of the late actor's friends -- Ganesh and Ankit Arya -- along with Vijay Shekhar Gupta, who also claims to be Sushant's friend, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, two of them were stopped by the Delhi Police for marching towards Jantar Mantar.
Oct 2, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)
The source ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor. An AIIMS source said that the Forensic Board chaired by Dr Sudhir Gupta has submitted its conclusive report with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The source said that in the conclusive report submitted with the agency, doctors have pointed out the dim lighting in the post mortem room of Cooper Hospital. Sushant's autopsy was carried out by three doctors of Cooper Hospital on the night of June 14. The source further said that the missing timing of death was another point where the doctors have raised concerns apart from uncertainty about the substance that was found in his stomach.