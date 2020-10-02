Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Drugs Rampant in Bollywood Parties, Says NCB Source

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: It is being alleged that the consumption of drugs in Bollywood is rampant, amid the ongoing investigations into a drug probe that branched out from the Sushant Singh Rajput case. An NCB source indicated to CNN-News18 that drug consumption is very frequent in Bollywood parties and actors get substance from their PRs. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) denied claims about giving a "clean chit" to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others in connection with an ongoing drugs probe related to Sushant's case.On the other hand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department submitted its report with the CBI in the case and questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said.