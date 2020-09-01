Rhea Chakraborty Planning to Take Action Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Family?

Sep 1, 2020 11:40 am (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters knew about his state and has helped him get the medicines in an unauthorised and illegal way. He said, “The records say that the family was aware of his medication as far back as Nov 29, 2019. There are exchange of messages between Shruti (Modi) and his family asking for prescription and medicines. It is revealed that on 8th of June, 2020, when Rhea left the house around 12:30 pm. He was in touch with his sisters. Priyanka has sent the message asking about his health. Previously, he has asked for the medicines from her. She sent a couple of names of the medicines which he said he can’t get without a prescription. She procured the prescription from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and sent it to him."