Rhea Chakraborty Planning to Take Action Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Family?

Nutan Singh, sister-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has rejected claims by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor shared a strained relationship with his family. Nutan Singh, a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLC and wife of Sushant's cousin, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, took to her unverified Twitter account to reject Rhea's claims without taking names.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty's parents reached the DRDO guest house for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea's brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday. In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours by the CBI.
"Things are altogether different here, the family member themselves have been aware of the entire situation and despite it, they said that they are unaware of it," says Ashok Saraogi, Shruti Modi’s lawyer.
Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She also criticised the media trials of actress Rhea Chakraborty. Vidya's contention came in response to Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu's tweet about Rhea on Monday.
Three officers of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), who are part of the probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, have reportedly told India Today that the probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that the actor was murdered. The investigation is still open.
Sources claim Rhea Chakraborty is planning to take action against Sushant Singh Rajput's family for making false statements before all the investigating authorities and the Supreme Court.
RML Hospital has refused to comment on prescription given to Sushant Singh Rajput. Dr Tarun Kumar, who signed the prescription, is not reachable. The prescription, dated June 8, was given by cardiologist Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and bears his signature and stamp. It was reportedly arranged by Sushant's sister Priyanka.
While the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is looking into the possible drug angle into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the findings till now have made the agency probe a wider angle involving Bollywood and multiple production houses operating in Maharashtra, sources informs CNN-News18.
Rhea Chakraborty's legal team has alleged that late Sushant Singh Rajput's family is chasing "a murder angle" for "an insurance policy." Now, Sushant's family lawyer Varun Singh has reacted to the allegations. "The statement made by Rhea is completely slanderous and we reserve our right to take action against them. Why didn’t they say this when they filed a case before the Supreme Court," Varun Singh tells CNN-News18.
In an exclusive live interview with CNN-News18, Rhea Chakraborty said she decided to break her silence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case out of responsibility towards her family.
Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly planning to seek legal action against late Sushant Singh Rajput's family for making false allegations against her. A day before she was summoned by the CBI for questioning in Mumbai, Rhea opened up about the Sushant Singh Rajput case in a Live interview with CNN-News18. She responded to all the allegations against her, and said she is happy that the CBI is investigating as she wants to know what happened between June 8 and 14, when she wasn't with the actor.
Rhea Chakraborty's parents are being questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house in Kalina, Santacruz in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj's interrogation is also underway.
Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has questioned the role of Mahesh Bhatt in the relationship between late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She also wanted to know whether Bhatt has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yet for questioning in the ongoing probe. "Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?" Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted from her verified account on Monday evening.
Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 31, 2020
Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share another endearing moment of her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. In a video, he can be seen writing with both hands, which makes him ambidextrous-- the ability to use the right and left hand equally well.
"If a person has a huge life insurance policy, will his death be declared a suicide or some other reason to enjoy the benefits of the policy?" asks Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer.
Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) booked Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in a drug case, he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1 for questioning in connection with the money laundering probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is the second consecutive day of Arya's questioning at ED's Mumbai office.
CNN-News18 accesses explosive WhatsApp chats between Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister, Priyanka
A series of WhatsApp exchanges, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, between Sushant Singh Rajput and one of his sisters Priyanka allegedly suggests that the late actor's family was very well aware of his mental health problems. This chat took place on June 8, six days before Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.
Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for her statement, says Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer. The central agency, probing the money laundering angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, questioned Rhea's father for the second time for nearly six hours on Thursday. ED had earlier questioned Chakraborty and her brother Showik on August 10. Chakraborty’s manager Shruti Modi and Sushant Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani have also been questioned by the ED.
BMC on Monday told the SHRC that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty's purported "visit" to the morgue where Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were kept.
Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj are also being questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house complex in Kalina, Santacruz. Both Siddharth and Neeraj were present at Sushant's residence when the actor was found dead in his room on June 14.
Rhea's lawyer reveals new facts about 'huge life insurance policy' of Sushant
During an interaction with CNN-News18, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde also revealed new facts about "huge life insurance policy" of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, “If a person has a huge life insurance policy, should his death be declared a suicide or some other reason to enjoy the benefits of the policy? Statement of the people residing in the house reveals that his family was continuously informed. Right from the time the door was being opened, to the time when instructions were given to knock out the door, to the time when they saw the body hanging; IPS OP Singh was giving instructions as well. His family knew everything. I assure you she left the house because Sushant had asked her to. Rhea is being maliciously accused by the family."
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty's purported "visit" to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept. Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue last week, SHRC Acting Chairman's M.A. Sayeed had issued notice to the BMC and Mumbai Police, seeking their explanation by August 31. Pinakin Gujjar, the Dean of R.N. Cooper Hospital, along with a civic Law Officer, appeared before the SHRC and submitted a brief letter, stating that the BMC had not given any permission to the actress to enter the morgue.
Hina Khan, in a recent interview, spoke out against the alleged media trial of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Following this, she was being targeted on social media.
Rhea Chakraborty has already been interrogated four times by the CBI. She is repeatedly interrogated by the ED. Everything from the time she met Sushant Singh Rajput till he died is being investigated. Sushant's family also claimed that Rhea was administering drugs to Sushant without his consent. However, the new chats allegedly suggest that his sisters were administering him the medicines, not Rhea
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters knew about his state and has helped him get the medicines in an unauthorised and illegal way. He said, “The records say that the family was aware of his medication as far back as Nov 29, 2019. There are exchange of messages between Shruti (Modi) and his family asking for prescription and medicines. It is revealed that on 8th of June, 2020, when Rhea left the house around 12:30 pm. He was in touch with his sisters. Priyanka has sent the message asking about his health. Previously, he has asked for the medicines from her. She sent a couple of names of the medicines which he said he can’t get without a prescription. She procured the prescription from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and sent it to him."
Rhea's lawyer claims SSR's family knew about actor's mental state
The family was fully aware of Sushant's ailment, his mental state and the fact that he needed medication, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde tells CNN-News18. Sushant Singh Rajput's family has maintained that it was unaware of Sushant's depression.
Rhea Chakraborty's parents appear before the CBI
Rhea Chakraborty's parents have arrived at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI team, probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is stationed. Meanwhile, in the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours by the CBI. Rhea's brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday.
Gaurav Arya reaches ED office for second round of questioning
Guarav Arya has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate for the second round of questioning. He was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate after his old chats with Rhea Chakraborty suggested a possible drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Rhea Chakraborty's father to appear before the CBI shortly
Rhea Chakraborty's father, Indrajit Chakraborty, is en-route to the CBI office for questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Indrajit Chakraborty is also one of the accused in the FIR, filed by the central agency after the Patna police recommended the CBI probe into the matter.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty
On the other hand, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya is being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day today about allegedly supplying drugs to Rhea Chakraborty. Gaurav was grilled by the ED for more than eight hours on Monday.
The CBI on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for over eight hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea Chakraborty (28), accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found dead inside his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
Sushant's friend Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav were also seen reaching the guest house on Monday morning. The late actor's former manager Shruti Modi was also called by the CBI and she reached along with her lawyer.
