Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Ex-Dharma Productions Employee Seeks Bail in Drugs Probe

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE coverage | Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to the late Bollywood actor's death, has approached a special court in Mumbai for bail. Kshitij was apprehended on September 26 by the NCB, which had previously also arrested Sushant's partner, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others in the drugs case. All were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea is currently out on bail.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for next week a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant's former manager, Disha Salian, as the concerned lawyer could not appear online. The case has been adjourned twice due to technical glitches. The plea has contended that the deaths of Sushant and Salian are interconnected.