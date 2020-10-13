Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Ex-Dharma Productions Employee Seeks Bail in Drugs Probe

Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Monday approached a special court for bail. He has been put in custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since September 26. Kshitij was briefly associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister company of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE coverage | Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to the late Bollywood actor's death, has approached a special court in Mumbai for bail. Kshitij was apprehended on September 26 by the NCB, which had previously also arrested Sushant's partner, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others in the drugs case. All were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea is currently out on bail.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for next week a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant's former manager, Disha Salian, as the concerned lawyer could not appear online. The case has been adjourned twice due to technical glitches. The plea has contended that the deaths of Sushant and Salian are interconnected.
Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Disha died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad West. Both have been declared cases of suicide by Mumbai Police during preliminary investigation.
