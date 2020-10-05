Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Family Cries Foul, Demands for New Forensic Team After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder





SSR's family lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to AIIMS report submitted to CBI wherein the medical board examining the actor's death has ruled out murder as the cause. "Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned," Vikas wrote on social media.

No sedative material in toxicology report and Ligature mark on neck consistent with hanging : Source@Runjhunsharmas, @Nitisha_Kashyap and @mihirz share details with @vandanaseb.#JusticeForShushant pic.twitter.com/vTELPik7nN — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 5, 2020 Oct 5, 2020 9:40 am (IST) Shweta Singh Kriti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged extended family to have faith in God. Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of Sushant which seems to be taken during the shooting of his film Kedarnath. Har Har Mahadev! 🔱 We believe in you God! 🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/O4eOiZG562 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 5, 2020 Oct 5, 2020 9:22 am (IST) #NewsAlert - Family of Sushant Singh Rajput cries foul, demands CBI for a new forensic team.



SSR Family lawyer slams AIIMS Probe Team.@mihirz and @Nitisha_Kashyap share details with @vandanaseb.#JusticeForShushant pic.twitter.com/vYTjeDjrSB — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 5, 2020 Oct 5, 2020 9:21 am (IST) After questioning CBI over it's delay in filing a 'homicide' case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh has raised concerns over the AIIMS medical report that was handed over to the central investigating agency earlier this week. AIIMS report has ruled out murder as the cause of Sushant's death and confers with findings of Cooper hospital which did first autopsy report on Sushant's dead body in June. Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020 Oct 5, 2020 9:17 am (IST) The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder. CBI is yet to issue and official statement in this regard.

Besides the CBI probe into the death of Sushant, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering and drugs angles to the case. The NCB had arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.



Sushant was found dead on June 14 in the Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. His family members raised suspicion of Sushant having been murdered.



The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh.



The CBI team reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe. The CBI recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.



