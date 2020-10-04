Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Late Actor's Sister Writes 'All Eyes on CBI' as AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Claims

Oct 4, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

Kangana Ranaut has raised a few questions after AIIMS report to CBI has ruled out that Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered'. She wrote on social media, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?"