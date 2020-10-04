MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Late Actor's Sister Writes 'All Eyes on CBI' as AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Claims

News18.com | October 4, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE coverage | The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder. CBI is yet to issue and official statement in this regard. The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai special court on Saturday extended the judicial custody till October 6 of former Dharma Productions executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad even as he accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of employing "pressure tactics" and "harassment". Kshitij was arrested on September 26 by the NCB during its ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of Sushant.
Read More
Oct 4, 2020 11:05 am (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in hit daily soap Pavitra Risha, Ankita Lokhande responded to a social media post by late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti in which the latter wrote, "The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time. I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart. Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI." Ankita posted a heart emoticon in the comments section of this post. She has been at the forefront of #JusticeForSSR digital campaign too.

Oct 4, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

Kangana Ranaut has raised a few questions after AIIMS report to CBI has ruled out that Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered'. She wrote on social media, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?" 

  

Oct 4, 2020 10:34 am (IST)

Kangana Ranaut reacted to news reports suggesting that the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi hinted that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide. "Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves," Kangana wrote on social media.

Oct 4, 2020 10:32 am (IST)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has opened up on the issue of drugs in the Hindi film industry. In a video message for fans, he said, "Today, narcotics and drugs are the the most talked-about topics. I can't keep my hand on my heart and lie to you saying this problem does not exist. It does exists -- just as it possibly exists in every other industry and profession. But that doesn't mean every single person from the particular profession is involved."

Oct 4, 2020 10:26 am (IST)

In a social media post on Sunday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wrote, "The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time. I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart. Pray that the truth comes out." It comes after the AIIMS forensic team, constituted at the behest of CBI, reportedly ruled out murder as cause of Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Late Actor's Sister Writes 'All Eyes on CBI' as AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Claims
Sushant Singh Rajput

The NCB said in its remand application that Kshitij was in touch with several suppliers and peddlers from whom he used to procure drugs and his judicial custody was needed to unravel whom all he was delivering the contraband in Bollywood. Kshitij claimed that NCB sleuths told him they would let him off if he falsely implicated (filmmaker) Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Niraj or Rahil, but he (Prasad) refused. He also blamed NCB for harassment and coercion into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal and Ranbir Kapoor in the present proceedings

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading