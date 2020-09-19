Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Arrests 5 Persons in Drugs Cases; CBI's SIT Apprises Top Officials of Developments

According to agency sources, CBI Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad and Deputy SP Anil Yadav met the senior officials at the agency headquarters and apprised them about the development in the case so far. The CBI had registered a case on August 6 on the orders of the Central government following the recommendation from the Bihar government on the complaint of Sushant's father K. K. Singh. The CBI team before going to Mumbai recorded the statement of Sushant's elder sister Rani Singh and father.
The NCB has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in the drugs case lodged in connection with the Sushant death probe. A Special Investigation Team of the CBI returned from Mumbai and met senior officials and apprised them of the findings into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The team had returned from Mumbai almost a month after recording the statements of several people and recreating the crime scene. The team will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team, sources said.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the nation's premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday met senior officials and apprised them of the findings into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The team, which returned from Mumbai almost a month after recording the statements of several people and recreating the crime scene met the senior officials of the agency and briefed them about their investigation.
The NCB sleuths zeroed in on two other peddlers - Abbas Ali, 42 in Andheri and recovered 15 grams ganja from him, and Jaychetan Raichera, 29, from Thane and seized 60 grams ganja. Of these six arrested, Vishram is allegedly connected to the probe into the drugs angle of the Sushant case, while Ali was released on bail on Friday, said the NCB. Further investigations are in progress as the NCB attempts to unravel the alleged nexus of Bollywood with the drugs mafia and its possible links with Sushant's death. In its series of raids last weekend, the NCB had arrested six drug peddlers or suppliers, plus one from Goa and more raids are likely over the next few days.
Following a statement by drug supplier Ankush Arneja, who was arrested last Sunday, the NCB raided the home of Rahil Rafat Vishra alias Sam, 42, who had supplied charas to Arneja. "We have recovered 928 grams charas and Rs 436,000 cash from Vishra's home late on Thursday," said a NCB official. Again based on Arneja's information of another drug peddler - Rohan Talwar, 29, the NCB raided his home and recovered 10 grams ganja. Talwar's interrogation led the NCB to Nogthoung Lotha, 30, from whom another 370 grams of ganja was found, said the NCB. Lotha, in turn, revealed the name of his associate Vishal Salve, 25, who was also caught by the NCB and 50 grams ganja seized from him.
Continuing its crackdown on the drugs trade in Mumbai as part of the probe into the narcotics angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested six more drug peddlers, an official said here on Friday. Carrying out raids in posh areas of Mumbai's Powai and Andheri suburbs, besides Thane, the NCB has also recovered a total quantity of 1.433 kg of drugs like charas and ganja.
Sushant Singh Rajput
A thorough re-examination of the scene of crime, which includes the bedroom and duplex flat of Sushant Singh Rajput, where the star allegedly died by suicide, and autopsy files were conducted by the forensic experts of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to ascertain the cause of death. Highly placed sources in the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS told IANS that findings of its expert team would certainly shed light on the mysterious death. The Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS, Dr Sudhir Gupta also stated that findings which are conclusive will only be shared with CBI.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter is Trying to Decipher PM Modi's 'Wishful Thinking' Comment to Milind Soman's Birthday Wish
- Mamata Banerjee Sings 'Jaago Durga' on Mahalaya, Residents Ask for Jobs Instead
- Nia Sharma Replies to Trolls Who Slammed Her for 'Vulgar' Birthday Cake
- 'Lo Chali Main': Internet Cashes in With Memes after Google Suspends Paytm App from Play Store
- IPL 2020: Complete Team Squads, Full Player Lists of All 8 Teams