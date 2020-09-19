Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Arrests 5 Persons in Drugs Cases; CBI's SIT Apprises Top Officials of Developments

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Friday arrested five persons in separate cases and seized over 1.4 kg of contraband, an official said. Rahil Vishram (42) was apprehended from his residence in suburban Versova and arrested after questioning in the drugs case related to Rajput’s death, the NCB official said. A team of the NCB Mumbai unit raided Vishram’s house following the questioning of Ankush Arenja (28), arrested by the agency earlier, about drug peddlers, he said. The team seized 928 gm of charas and Rs 4,36,000 in cash during the raid on Vishram’s house, he said.The NCB has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in the drugs case lodged in connection with the Sushant death probe. A Special Investigation Team of the CBI returned from Mumbai and met senior officials and apprised them of the findings into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The team had returned from Mumbai almost a month after recording the statements of several people and recreating the crime scene. The team will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team, sources said.