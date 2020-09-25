Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Raids Residence of TV Couple Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE coverage: In the ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai, NCB has issued summons to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali khan and Rakul Preet Singh to appear before the agency for questioning. The celebs' alleged chats discussing drugs on WhatsApp group have led to their summoning. Fashion designer Simone Khambatta and film producer Madhu Mantena have also been already called in for questioning.On Friday, Rakul is going to appear before the central anti-drug agency to depose, followed by Deepika, Sara and Shraddha facing the authorities on Saturday. Rakul landed in Mumbai from Hyderabad on Thursday evening after acknowledging NCB summon sent to her. She was shooting for a film down South. Earlier, Rakul had also approached court seeking order to stop 'media trial' against her while the case is under investigation.