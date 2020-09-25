Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Raids Residence of TV Couple Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE coverage: In the ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai, NCB has issued summons to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali khan and Rakul Preet Singh to appear before the agency for questioning. The celebs' alleged chats discussing drugs on WhatsApp group have led to their summoning. Fashion designer Simone Khambatta and film producer Madhu Mantena have also been already called in for questioning.
On Friday, Rakul is going to appear before the central anti-drug agency to depose, followed by Deepika, Sara and Shraddha facing the authorities on Saturday. Rakul landed in Mumbai from Hyderabad on Thursday evening after acknowledging NCB summon sent to her. She was shooting for a film down South. Earlier, Rakul had also approached court seeking order to stop 'media trial' against her while the case is under investigation.
Sep 25, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
It has come to light that KWAN Talent Management Agency was paying Rhea Chakraborty's income in 2019-20. 12 transactions in one year and eight months which amount to Rs 23 lakh have been transferred to Rhea's account by KWAN, CNN News18's investigation has revealed.
Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash have been summoned by the NCB for questioning in the ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai. They will join the investigation today after their alleged 'drugs chats' were retrieved by the authorities. Meanwhile, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be joining the probe on Saturday and are holding meetings with their respective lawyers.
#NewsAlert – Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash to appear before NCB today for questioning.
Vikas Singh, family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput, has put out a tweet questioning the delay in death probe being conducted by the CBI. He wrote, "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment of suicide to murder of SSR. The doctor who was part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200 per cent that it's death by strangulation and not suicide."
TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey's residence was raided by the NCB on Friday. Earlier, the couple was summoned by the authorities for questioning for allegedly consuming and procuring illegal substances. During the initial raids conducted earlier this week, small quantity of marijuana was recovered from their residence.
TV actors are also under NCB radar after some 150 names have been allegedly given away by drug peddlers to the probe agencies. Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar's residences were also raided and searched by the NCB on Friday.
Meanwhile, a conclusive report from AIIMS medical team investigating Sushant's death is also likely to come forward in the coming time. It will ascertain the cause of death of the actor on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are placed in judicial custody since September 9 and investigation by the CBI is also underway.