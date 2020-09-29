Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Files Affidavits in Bombay HC Opposing Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday denied ill-treating arrested drugs case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, in its custody.
Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE updates | The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed affidavits in Bombay HC responding to the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty refuting the claims by their lawyer that NCB has no jurisdiction in this case as per orders of Supreme Court. Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde had told the HC that the drugs case, in which Rhea and Showik are accused and currently in jail, should have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing Rajput's death, by the NCB.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its statement on Monday said that they are conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The remarks came after Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said last week that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe is overshadowing and hindering the investigation to bring out the real truth in Sushant's death case. Meanwhile, sources have told Network 18 that 7 Bollywood A-listers, including some big-ticket producers, are likely to be summoned by the NCB in the next 48 hours in the ongoing drugs probe. Close to 50 celebrities from the entertainment business are under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner, sources say.
#NewsAlert - Rhea Chakroborty and her brother Showik Chakroborty’s bail plea to be heard today.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 29, 2020
NCB alleges Rhea involved in illicit trafficking of drugs.@vinivdvc shares details with @vandanaseb.#BollywoodDrugLink pic.twitter.com/yIWOEVFAPF
Drugs Case Accused Kshitij Prasad Not Ill-trated During Custody, Says NCB
AIIMS and CBI in Agreement on Sushant Singh Rajput Death But More Deliberations Needed, Says Medical Board Chairman
The AIIMS' statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death comes after CBI said that no aspect has been ruled out yet and the investigation is continuing.
Narcotics Control Bureau has filed affidavits in Bombay HC responding to the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty refuting the claims by their lawyer that NCB has no jurisdiction in this case as per orders of Supreme Court— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
The agency has already questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey in the initial rounds of questioning. No new summons have been issued by the NCB now and an official has said the team will be reviewing the case based on testimonies, arrests and evidence so far.
