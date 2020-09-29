Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Files Affidavits in Bombay HC Opposing Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE updates | The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed affidavits in Bombay HC responding to the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty refuting the claims by their lawyer that NCB has no jurisdiction in this case as per orders of Supreme Court. Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde had told the HC that the drugs case, in which Rhea and Showik are accused and currently in jail, should have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing Rajput's death, by the NCB.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its statement on Monday said that they are conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The remarks came after Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said last week that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe is overshadowing and hindering the investigation to bring out the real truth in Sushant's death case. Meanwhile, sources have told Network 18 that 7 Bollywood A-listers, including some big-ticket producers, are likely to be summoned by the NCB in the next 48 hours in the ongoing drugs probe. Close to 50 celebrities from the entertainment business are under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner, sources say.