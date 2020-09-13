Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Likely to Make Major Arrests Today, Say Sources

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to his verified Twitter account on Saturday to claim that there is enough evidence to prove Sushant Singh Rajput's death was 'murder by conspiracy.'
In the past few days, one Ganja supplier, Dywan Anthony Fernandes, along with two others was arrested from Dadar (West), Mumbai. The NCB has recovered half-kilo Ganja from them. Besides, one Ankush Arenja (29) was nabbed from Powai in the citywide swoops in the past couple of days.
Actor Yuvraj S Singh, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput said that the late actor did not seem like the kind of person to be swayed away by fame and discredited claims that he was a drug addict.
According to officials at Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, several titles have been registered to make films based on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter.
NCB has arrested at least six persons in connection with the ongoing investigations into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, an official said here on Sunday.
News18 has learnt that names of the drug peddlers that are being nabbed by the NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput case for suppling illegal substances have come up during Showik Chakraborty's interrogation and through his various chats.
I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things,laughing like there's no tomorrow.Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was.You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..You taught me how to look at life with your perspective and I did and saw that you had already lived life more than anyone could've imagined- you made me live with your perspective ,your vision to change the world. I don't think anything I say will suffice the relationship we shared.My brother ,I looked up to you and now I look up in the sky and see you but guess what?I dont even need a telescope to see the biggest and brightest star.You always believed in my gut,and now my gut tells me you're at a better place so I believe it. There is a huge part of me which will never be able to reason with the fact that you're not here anymore.How do I generate the flow state in me the way you instilled it in everyone around you.... the most humble human I have ever come across. You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence.. The epitome of intelligence.. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here. I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole...sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you.. My love for you will always make my heart feel full.. The man with the biggest heart and the strongest soul..Today your movie releases and for one last time we can all sit and watch the greatest performer of all time and celebrate him forever. Rest in peace mere bhai Jai shiv shambhoo
The NCB has reportedly intensified its probe into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. A few places of people supplying drugs to film industry professionals have been raided. The drugs trail is being closely followed.
The NCB is slowly moving up the chain in the Bollywood drug syndicate based on the testimonies of those arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput case till now. Another key peddler was taken in custody on Saturday and has confessed to keeping in touch with and supplying drugs to Showik Chakraborty, one of the arrested in Sushant's case.
The NCB has also denied speculation in some sections of media that several leading Bollywood personalities are on its radar or are being probed. Actress Rhea Chakraborty who is being interrogated by NCB and is under arrest is said to have taken three names of leading actresses and a fashion designer.
Rhea is said to have made these confessions that these three ladies did drugs with her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While one heroine was known to Sushant, the other was friends with Rhea. Rhea has told the agencies that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. Rhea in her statement to NCB had accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant, and also handling the finances.
During her statement, Rhea revealed about her involvement in procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.
