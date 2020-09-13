Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Likely to Make Major Arrests Today, Say Sources

Sushant Singh Rajput



The NCB has also denied speculation in some sections of media that several leading Bollywood personalities are on its radar or are being probed. Actress Rhea Chakraborty who is being interrogated by NCB and is under arrest is said to have taken three names of leading actresses and a fashion designer.



Rhea is said to have made these confessions that these three ladies did drugs with her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While one heroine was known to Sushant, the other was friends with Rhea. Rhea has told the agencies that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. Rhea in her statement to NCB had accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant, and also handling the finances.



During her statement, Rhea revealed about her involvement in procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.