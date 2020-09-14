Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Not in Hurry to File Bail Application, Says Lawyer

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are not in a hurry to file a bail application in the high court, revealed their lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Last week, a Mumbai Special Court rejected the bail applications of Rhea, Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Following this, several reports suggested that the brother-sister duo was planning to apply in High Court today. Their lawyer has now set the record straight by issuing a statement.
Meanwhile, six more persons were arrested from Mumbai on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, taking the total count of people held so far to 16, an official said. The six accused have been identified as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari, he said, adding that they were picked up after their names emerged during investigation.
Sep 14, 2020 8:32 pm (IST)
Brother-in-law of late Sushant Singh Rajput has reflected on life after three months of the actor's death in a tweet.
Occasionally,I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the “Extended Family”so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice.https://t.co/kzTaG10r4O
Ankita Lokhande on 3 Months of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: You Will Always Remain in Our Thoughts
Monday marks three months of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14. Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered the late Bollywood actor with an emotional post three months after his death. "Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant," Ankita tweeted from her verified account on Monday. She tagged the post with #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand and #itsalready3monthstoday.
Vishal Kirti's statement comes after the tragic incident of Sushant Singh Rajput's death marks three months on September 14.
Sep 14, 2020 6:10 pm (IST)
Sushant probe: 7 drugs accused sent to NCB, judicial custody
Seven drug peddlers/dealers, nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of its probe in the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, were Monday sent to the agency's or judicial custody for varying periods, officials said. Drug peddler Anuj Keshwani, who was one of the earliest arrested by the NCB, has been sent to judicial custody till September 23. While Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, and Ankush Anreja, all arrested in past couple of days, were sent to NCB custody till September 16, three others - Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari - also arrested in this period, have been sent to judicial custody till September 23. All the accused were produced before a Mumbai Court via video-conferencing this afternoon.
Sep 14, 2020 5:42 pm (IST)
NCB detains Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep in Sushant case
Widening its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra for questioning, officials said on Monday. A senior NCB official related to probe told IANS, "We have detained Malhotra for questioning in the drug case." The official said that he was taken by the NCB from his home in Mumbai after it carried out searches. This is the 15th arrest in the case so far by the NCB.
Sep 14, 2020 5:06 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Planted More Than 1 Lakh Saplings, Sister Expresses Her Gratitude
Ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, his family and fans have been continuously organising several campaigns in the loving memory of the late actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently organised a #plant4SSR campaign on social media through which she urged SSR fans to plant saplings to fulfill his wish of planting 1000 saplings. Joining the campaign across the globe, Sushant’s fans and friends planted more than one lakh trees.
Recently, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were among 25 Bollywood A-listers allegedly consuming drugs. However, central probe agency NCB has denied the claim.
Sep 14, 2020 3:45 pm (IST)
Rhea and Showik Chakraborty are not in a hurry to file bail application in Bombay High Court after their respective pleas were rejected earlier by a sessions court in Mumbai. Satish Maneshinde, who is Showik and Rhea's lawyer, said in an official statement that copy of the bail application will be shared in public once it is filed.
Vishal Singh Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared that it is time to slowly start healing while the fight for justice continues. He affirmed that he will continue sharing some sweet memories of the late actor with the 'extended family'.
Actor Arjun Bijlani remembered Sushant Singh Rajput in a social media post on the three months death anniversary of the late actor. He shared a tribute video, writing, "Will remember him for all the goodness in him."
"You will always remain in our thoughts," wrote Ankita Lokhande on social media as she remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his three months death anniversary. She also demanded justice in the ongoing case as she tweeted the viral hashtag 'Justice 4 SSR Is Global Demand'.
Handmade signs demanding #JusticeForSushant have been put up in Auckland, New Zealand. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a glimpse of fan support the Rajput family is getting since the actor's unfortunate demise on June 14.
Meanwhile, it is believed that in cracking down on the drug syndicate in Mumbai and Goa, no major fish has been caught by the NCB yet. The 16 persons who have been held are small time peddlers, whose names have come up during the interrogation of Showik and Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant.
Sep 14, 2020 1:21 pm (IST)
Suryadeep Malhotra, Showik Chakraborty's friend and contact in drugs case, is also on NCB radar in the probe. His house is currently being raided by the central anti-drug agency. Earlier, another associate of Showik's, named Karanjeet Singh Anand who is also a drug peddler, was nabbed by the NCB based on the former's testimony.
An old picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is going viral on the internet.
Sep 14, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta demands justice for her late brother. She launches campaign #JusticeForSushantIsGlobalDemand on his three months death anniversary today. "How long before we find out the whole truth?" she questioned in her social media post.
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan said during the monsoon session of the parliament that drugs have entered the film industry from neighbouring countries of Pakistan and China. He stressed on the importance of crackdown on drugs menace in the country and appreciated the work done by the NCB in nabbing peddlers in Sushant Singh Rajput case. He called for more cooperation from state governments in nailing the drug racket.
Twinkle Khanna's latest blog indirectly slams Rhea Chakraborty's trial by media, without mentioning her name or the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Sep 14, 2020 10:58 am (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and former dance teacher Ganesh Hiwarkar recalled how the late actor helped him set up his dance class and arranged for flyers that were distributed to rope in more students. This was the time when Sushant was still new in the entertainment industry. Ganesh also said Sushant helped him financially and emotionally when he needed him.
Shibani and Anusha Dandekar continue to support their close pal Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case but have deleted a #ReleaseRhea post from their respective social media handles.
Sep 14, 2020 10:40 am (IST)
Visuals from when Ankita Lokhande planted trees at her home in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput as part of #Plants4SSR campaign. They worked together in hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta for more than five years before Sushant entered Bollywood.
Here are visuals from when casting ace and Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie director Mukesh Chhabra planted trees in late actor's memory. Mukesh made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, Sushant's posthumous release.
#Plants4SSR campaign has turned out to be a resounding success after Shweta Singh Kirti urged fans to plant a tree each in Sushant's memory. The actor's dream was to plant 1000 trees and Shweta said that globally more than 1 lakh saplings were planted for Sushant. Celebs like Mukesh Chhabra and Ankita Lokhande also participated in the green initiative.
Everyday brings a new revealation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Here's a timeline of what has happened in the case since June 14.
Sep 14, 2020 10:14 am (IST)
Monday marks the completion of 90 days since Sushant Singh Rajput left us for the heavenly abode. On the occasion, the late actor's sister Shweta shared a music video tribute for him. The special song has been titled Josh-e-Jahan.
(L to R): Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty
On the other hand, all drug peddlers arrested by NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit team on Sunday will be produced before a magistrate in Mumbai on Monday via video conferencing. They all were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Raids continue to be conducted across Mumbai and Goa to nab those associated with supply, distribution and consumption of drugs based on Showik and Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant's testimony.
It was also claimed that the NCB has prepared a 'Bollywood List' that contains names of 25 A-list stars of the Hindi film industry who have been associated with drugs consumption. However, as per latest development, the anti-drugs federal agency has denied all claims of such a list and said it is being confused with list of peddlers and drug suppliers who are part of the drug syndicate operating in the state of Maharashtra.