Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Not in Hurry to File Bail Application, Says Lawyer

Sep 14, 2020 7:51 pm (IST)

Ankita Lokhande on 3 Months of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: You Will Always Remain in Our Thoughts

Monday marks three months of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14. Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered the late Bollywood actor with an emotional post three months after his death. "Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant," Ankita tweeted from her verified account on Monday. She tagged the post with #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand and #itsalready3monthstoday.