Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty



Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. As the scope of the probe keeps increasing everyday since the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the NCB joined in -- the drug angle has thrown up a number of leads. NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra told the media that the homes of Showik, who is Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother and that of Miranda were being searched, but declined to elaborate.



Around 6:30 am, the NCB teams started the raids, which came a day after the Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day NCB custody. The raids are being carried out under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. An NCB official said that the searches are routine and the drug law enforcement agency is following due procedures.



A strong posse of policemen were deployed outside the PrimRose housing society at Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, the rented flat of the Chakrabortys.



Later, The NCB took Showik and Miranda for questioning at its office after conducting searches for two hours. Samuel was previously detained by an NCB team.



The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating a possible drug angle in the SSR death case after the Enforcement Directorate officials traced Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats which alleges her of "usage and dealing of banned drugs."



The NCB registered a case on August 26 after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it. On the intervening night of August 27-28, the narco team carried out searches in Mumbai and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora were arrested, and 'bud' (curated marijuana) was recovered from their possession. There were a few mentions of 'bud' in purported social media messages between people involved in the case.



Sushant's manager Shruti Modi had reportedly informed the Central Bureau of Investigation that the late actor would often consume marijuana along with Rhea Chakraborty, who would smoke joints with SSR's house manager Samuel Miranda and her brother Showik Chakraborty regularly on Sushant's terrace, a CBI source indicated to CNN-News18.