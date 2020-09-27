Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Seizes Phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh in Drugs Case

Check out a glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput's fan in California, US, as they hold up a 'Satyagrah for SSR' or 'Movement for Truth' placard in their hands. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted the image on her social media handle.
The NCB, which quizzed Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika, her former manager Karishma Prakash, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta on Friday and Saturday in connection with the drugs case, has seized their mobile phones.
The mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and manager Karishma Prakash have been seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan and and Shraddha Kapoor were jointly quizzed by the NCB on Saturday. Both actresses have denied consuming drugs themselves but claimed they saw Sushant Singh Rajput consuming illegal substances. NCB believes that both Sara and Shraddha are being evasive in their answers. However, they both have admitted to the digital evidence, that is, the alleged 'drugs chat'.
#NewsAlert – Actors Sara Ali Khan & Shradha Kapoor denied taking drugs.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 27, 2020
NCB not convinced with their answers; they are likely to be summoned again: Sources.@mihirz shares details with @RitangshuB.#BollywoodDrugLink pic.twitter.com/iQWMxFXPTv
Filmmaker Karan Johar has distanced himself from two ex- Dharma Productions employees who have been interrogated by the NCB in the ongoing drugs probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case. In a statement, Karan also said that he has never consumed drugs himself and does not promote or encourage the use of illegal substances.
CNN News18 has learnt that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were questioned by the NCB on Saturday, have all denied consuming drugs themselves. Deepika confessed to having 'drugs chat' with her former manager Karishma Prakash but further claimed the conversation was about cigarettes and not drugs. Meanwhile, Shraddha and Sara said they saw Sushant Singh Rajput consuming drugs on sets of movies Kedarnath and Chhichhore, but they never indulged in it themselves.
#NewsAlert - NCB unconvinced with the answers of Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor: Sources@mihirz shares details with @RitangshuB#BollywoodDrugLink pic.twitter.com/4S7UBwoHC5— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 27, 2020
CNN News18 has learnt that the NCB is unconvinced with Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's responses during questioning in drugs probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case. All three have denied consuming illegal substances but had knowledge of drugs being consumed around them and on SSR's film sets.
As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty, who is placed in judicial custody since September 9 in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, named Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan during her questioning with officials. Both Sara and Rakul have presented themselves before the NCB officials in the ongoing drugs investigation. Mobile phone of Rakul Preet has reportedly been seized by authorities under the Indian Evidence Act.
On Saturday night, NCB officials spoke to media persons present outside the interrogation premises and gave them an update on the questioning of Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. NCB official said that all three actresses' statements have been recorded but no further summons have been issued yet.
As per sources, after the NCB interrogated Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her former manager Karishma Prakash in a drugs case on Saturday, their phones were seized under the Indian Evidence Act. Mobile phones of Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta are also with the NCB officials after they were questioned on alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus earlier in the week.
(L to R): Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor
The NCB had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers. Rajput (34), an emerging Bollywood star, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Meanwhile, considering the media frenzy around the `A-lister’ Bollywood stars who are being questioned in the case, the Mumbai police on Saturday issued a warning that media should not engage in reckless chases of actors’ vehicles.
