Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB Seizes Phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh in Drugs Case

Sep 27, 2020 11:08 am (IST)

CNN News18 has learnt that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were questioned by the NCB on Saturday, have all denied consuming drugs themselves. Deepika confessed to having 'drugs chat' with her former manager Karishma Prakash but further claimed the conversation was about cigarettes and not drugs. Meanwhile, Shraddha and Sara said they saw Sushant Singh Rajput consuming drugs on sets of movies Kedarnath and Chhichhore, but they never indulged in it themselves.