Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SHRC Announces Order Over Rhea Chakraborty's Mortuary Visit, Says No Breach on Mumbai Police and Hospital's Part

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) today said there was no breach on the part of Cooper hospital or the Mumbai police in allowing Rhea Chakrabarty inside the mortuary of the hospital to see the dead body of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The SHRC said that based on the details of the waiting area, all the protocols have been duly followed. The matter, therefore, has been disposed off.Also, in the drugs angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning today. However, their questioning was called off after one of the team members of SIT has been tested positive for corona. Accordingly, Shruti Modi has been sent back. Shruti and Jaya were to be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested last Tuesday, and if they were aware of this.